Against Celta, Real Madrid wants to recover its firmness at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid will receive Celta today on matchday 30 of LaLiga, with the aim of getting off to a good start in the final stretch full of commitments, a title and continuity in the Champions League at stake, in a domestic competition in which the only and The last incentive will be to retain second place, threatened by Atlético de Madrid, while the Galicians continue in the quiet area of ​​the table, although with the need to add to get closer to permanence.

Carlo Ancelotti’s pupils did it again at Stamford Bridge. With a serious match and true to his ‘DNA’, the European champions certified their eleventh continental semifinals in the last 13 courses, winning 0-2. An injection of confidence and security for the final stretch of the season. The whites will play the semifinals with the almighty Manchester City in less than a month, just after playing against Osasuna for the Copa del Rey title.

Real Madrid opens a tight calendar today, with three week-to-week dates in the League -the first on Tuesday in Girona-, for which the Italian coach will have to carefully select the distribution of efforts so as not to wear down his gala eleven. The few options to overcome the 11 points with Barça for the title will help make the domestic championship the space to rotate.

However, the table squeezes the whites (62), who only have two cushion points over third-placed Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos, based on the last 10 league games, are the fittest team in the five major European leagues, leading a hypothetical table with 26 points, beating teams like City, Arsenal, Barça, Dortmund or Lazio.

A state of form that contrasts with that of Real Madrid, something more irregular. And it is that on the last day at home, they suffered a setback against Villarreal (2-3), in a duel in which the motivation did not appear among the madridistas. Later, the less usual side showed up in Cádiz with a solvent 0-2, but the whites cannot afford another setback, with no margin to let themselves be carried away by pride and to retain second place.

In addition, a victory would allow Real Madrid to sleep 8 points behind FC Barcelona, ​​which this Sunday will receive an Atlético launched in a complicated duel. A ‘puncture’ from Barça, with a more demanding calendar in the remainder of the course, would make the whites dream of increasing their options, although it is a somewhat opaque company to approach the Catalans.

Celta visits the Bernabéu with the comfort of the quiet area of ​​the table, although without guaranteed permanence, so scoring in the Madrid fiefdom would bring the long-awaited goal closer. The Galicians are twelfth in the League, with 36 points, 9 over relegation. In addition, they will arrive in the capital wanting to get back to winning ways, after losing (0-1) against Mallorca after seven straight games without losing.

On the other hand, with its fourteen-point advantage over Lazio, with eight games to go, Napoli only need four victories, even less if the Biancocelesti, who host Torino (11th) today, do not win all their games.

This last stretch towards his third Scudetto, after the two of the Maradona era (1987 and 1990), begins with a clash against Juventus in Turin, which this Thursday recovered, at least provisionally, the 15 points with which it was penalized a few years ago. months by the Italian sports courts for alleged irregularities in the transfers.

Milan and Inter Milan will have to put aside the euphoria generated by qualifying for the Champions League semifinals to put their heads back on the championship. The Rossoneri (now fifth with 53 points) host Lecce (16th) at the San Siro, while the Nerazzurri (sixth with 51) travel to Empoli (14th).

The two clubs from the Lombard capital are, for the moment, out of qualifying for the next Champions League.

Also, following their Champions League quarter-final elimination for the third consecutive season, Bayern Munich travel to Mainz today to launch their final six-game sprint.

Two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund (59 against 57), the Bavarians still have the future in their hands to win their eleventh consecutive German title, the only trophy still accessible.

According to Thomas Tuchel, the Munich players will undergo a first “character test” against a team in good shape (eighth, 42 points), helped by their winter signing, the Frenchman Ludovic Ajorque (five goals and one assist).

Borussia Dortmund will try on Saturday (4:30 p.m. GMT), at home against Eintracht Frankfurt (7th, 42 pts), to make them forget their catastrophic game ending in Stuttgart last week (3-3 after leading 2- 0 and then 3-2 in extra time, eleven against ten)./ENS-AFP