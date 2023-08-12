Home » Against César Cristián Gómez, representative for Cauca, the Supreme Court opened an investigation – news
News

The events occurred when the current congressman for the Liberal party was mayor of Popayán.

It was learned this Thursday, August 10, 2023 that the Instruction Room of the Supreme Court of Justice, opened iformal investigation against representative to the House for the department of Cauca, Cesar Cristian Gomez Castro, and called him to investigate, for the alleged crime of influence peddling as a public servant, at the Popayán Transit Secretariat.

The events of this process occurred when the current representative to the House of the Liberal partywas Mayor of Popayan (2016-2019). According to the Court process, allegedly, Gómez would have improperly influenced the then Secretary of Traffic of Popayán in 2018, so as not to immobilize a vehicle.

