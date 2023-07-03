Home » Against the clock! The struggle of the singer Luifer Cuello to see his mother before dying
News

Against the clock! The struggle of the singer Luifer Cuello to see his mother before dying

by admin
Against the clock! The struggle of the singer Luifer Cuello to see his mother before dying

Through various tweets, Vallenato music singer Luifer Cuello He was telling his followers the anguish and struggle he had to be able to see his mother before dying. However, although he canceled concerts, time did not give him.

I need to see my mom, I can’t continue the tour, I apologize with all my heart, this has never happened to me. I have never been bad but I want to see her before she leaves me”, wrote the artist on his Twitter account.

His mother, Dilia Mera, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, July 2, in Miami, after battling thyroid cancer. Luifer had canceled his musical performances in El Difficil, Magdalena, to travel to the American city and say goodbye to his mother, however, she died before he could arrive.

I didn’t get to see my mom alive, no matter how hard I tried I couldn’t”, the artist denied in his social networks, and I add: “I told you to wait for me a little longer because I was almost there”.

At the end of June, when Luifer had a concert tour in the United Stateshe was able to spend time with his mother.

After the unfortunate event, the team will decide if the artist will take a break from his musical career. For the months of July and August, Luifer has more than 30 presentations scheduled.

See also  Grugliasco city of padel: here is the unique Palavillage in Italy for this sport, 8 thousand square meters

You may also like

Environment forecasts more rains in the coming hours...

Tomorrow, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez will launch his candidacy for...

For 50 cents in the outdoor pool: Essen...

Motorcyclist dies hit on the Gold road and...

US Advises Reconsidering Travel to China Due to...

Gabo Festival remembers Villarrica, the war forgotten by...

Sweden is turning away from the energy transition

Israel continues to attack Jenin and Palestinian deaths...

Video – Introducing: Semantic Kernel

Xi Jinping’s Call for Deeper Theoretical Innovation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy