Against the rector of the IE Los Anayes of El Tambo, Cauca, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges – news

The official would have continued to perform his functions despite knowing that he had a supervening disability.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated charges against Héctor Jairo Gómez Montaño, for allegedly continuing as rector of the Los Anayes Mixed Rural School Educational Institution in the municipality of El Tambo, Cauca, despite knowing that he had a supervening disability.

The teaching manager, attached to the departmental Education Secretariat, would have omitted to inform the nominator of the existence of a cause of disability as a consequence of a tax penalty handed down against him by the Comptroller General of the Republic that, presumably, prevented him from continuing to perform his duties.

The control entity recalled that a disability is supervening “when, during the exercise of a position, situations exhaustively provided for in the law arise, as factual assumptions of a disability“, that is “occurs after the appointment of the server and has legal consequences regarding the exercise of the position that is being held”.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, with this behavior Gómez Montaño could have ignored the principles of morality and responsibility that regulate the actions and administrative procedures enshrined in the law.

This alleged conduct of the person being investigated was provisionally qualified as very serious as fraud by the Cauca Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The procedural subjects may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense. In compliance with the separation of roles, the file will be forwarded to the competent trial office for the trial to proceed.