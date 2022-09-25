As is well known, with the protracted war in Ukraine and the consequent strong tensions with Russia, an autumn and a winter are looming with rising energy prices and gas shortages. The experts and entrepreneurs interviewed by the Sole 24 Ore invite us to accelerate on renewables, on supply from other countries (which however has a long time to materialize) and above all on self-generation of energy. The best companies, including Italian ones, already have photovoltaic or cogeneration systems (to obtain energy from heat, from production waste, from the recycling of secondary raw materials). Those who do not have plants of this type are gearing up. Or it would do well to gear up, given the shortage of gas that is looming. It is also necessary to accelerate on biomethane and green hydrogen. It is also important to focus on energy efficiency.

As for private mobility, traditional fuels will increasingly give way to electric power supplies, also due to European regulatory compliance. The Sole 24 Ore Report takes stock of electric mobility, from an industrial point of view, in Europe (Italy and Germany in the first place) and in China, a pioneer country in the sector. Italy, on the other hand, must refocus its automotive components supply chain on electricity and it will take time and investments,

A boom in sustainability hiring is expected

However, positive employment implications are expected from the green transition underway. Three quarters of sustainability managers in Italian companies plan to increase the workforce of their organizational units over the next three years. And 37% estimate that companies will begin to introduce sustainability experts also in the production, marketing, administrative, financial functions, therefore not in the dedicated function. It is photographed by the Observatory promoted by Sustainability Makers, the association of sustainability professionals, in collaboration with Altis Università Cattolica and the University of Milan. The research, previewed in the Sole 24 Ore Sustainable Development Report, involved a large sample of sustainability managers and professionals in the sector.

“These percentages show how sustainability is a professional area in which young people can reasonably invest: in fact, the chances of entering the world of work will double, riding the growing trend of the ecological transition – said Marisa Parmigiani, president of Sustainability Makers -. But it is appropriate to hypothesize two different training courses. On the one hand the choices of technical paths, with a scientific vocation, to access specific organizational units, on the other hand the “hybrid” training choices, with a focus on change management, which seek to combine specific functional skills of marketing, production, finance with those of sustainability “.