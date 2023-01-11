She took the ring road against the traffic and continued until she was able to pull over off the road. Tragedy risked on Sunday in Treviso. Starting at 10.30, the local police received numerous phone calls reporting the car.

Driving the Ford Fiesta, which entered from the Noalese roundabout in the direction of Silea, was a 75-year-old woman residing in Treviso.

Local police immediately sent available patrols, but the woman had managed to escape before they arrived.

«Thanks to the video surveillance images and the license plate readers installed on the ring road, we were able to trace the owner of the car who until yesterday was away from home for a few days of vacation», adds Gallo.

“The woman confirmed to the agents that she had mistakenly followed the navigator’s instructions by traveling a few kilometers in the opposite direction and then managed to disengage at the last petrol station before the exit towards Silea”.

Since the violation has not been directly ascertained by police officers, the driver cannot be sanctioned.

«In any case», concludes the manager, «we will proceed with the notification to the prefecture and to the motorization so that the holder is subject to a revision of the driving license.

The social protection nucleus of the Command has also been activated, to guarantee the elderly woman, who lives alone, a sort of assistance. For now we have warmly advised relatives to ensure that the elderly woman no longer drives.