against United Riccione ends 2 to 0 [notiziediprato.it]

Coach Brando’s team returns to victory. The networks of success signed by Cela and Renzi. Three matches at the end of the championship with a ranking that doesn’t give peace of mind to the blue-and-whites

Il Prato interrupts its negative streak and returns to victory. At the Lungobisenzio the 34th day of the Serie D championship (group D) ended 2 to 0 the match against United Riccione. Cela scored in the 68th minute and Renzi in the 85th minute. A victory that gives morale to the team and the fans. Now, three days from the end of the championship, the points in the standings are 45; the play out area, at the moment, starts at 44 and behind Prato, at that score, there are Mezzolara, Lentigione and Crema, the latter next opponent away. An away match which, therefore, will be a battle to win direct permanence in Serie D.

Going back to today, Prato deserves credit for having managed to materialize the opportunities that have arisen, unlike the guests who have tried several times to lunge without finding the net. A hard-fought match that restored confidence in coach Brando’s team. And it was Lucio Brando who gave the charge to his team: “I don’t feel like reproaching these guys for anything on an individual level – he said after the match – it’s a difficult season, we’ve collected injuries and absences and every time we’ve had to enter the field with a revised training. I think today we have regained some esteem and now we have to think about the last three games”.

Francesco Renzi is on the same wavelength: “The standings are still delicate – he said – today it was important to win. We came from three consecutive defeats that made us go home each time with regret and the belief that we hadn’t shown how much this Prato is really worth. The championship finale will be very tough with the next three games which are essential to close the season in the best possible way”.

The scoreboard.

Prato: Falsettini; Aprili, Colombini, Nizzoli (76′ Petronelli); Cela, Del Rosso (72′ Soldani and from 79′ Renzi), Trovade, Nicoli (87′ Ba); Ciccone, Furniture (76′ Sciannamè); Say it. Coach: Brando.

United Riccione: Pezzolato; Lordkipanidze, Colombo (54′ Grancara), Syku (60′ Biguzzi), Scrosta; Bellini (54′ Colacicchi), Benedetti (80′ Ferrara), Abonckelet; Mokulu, D’Antoni, De Silvestro (4′ Contessa). Coach: Golinucci to replace the suspended Gori.

Referee: Gervasi of Cosenza. Assistants: Bignucolo from Pordenone and Pasquesi from Rovigo.