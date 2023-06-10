Against Xi Jinping?Central Commission for Discipline Inspection intensively punishes financial tigers | Financial tigers | Fan Yifei | Zhou Jiankun

Xi Jinping’s authorities have intensively punished financial system officials in recent days. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on June 9 that Fan Yifei, former member of the Party Committee of the Central Bank of China and vice president, and Zhou Jiankun, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Guizhou CPPCC Party Committee, were expelled from the party and public office. Two days ago, Yang Hua, the former party secretary and president of the Shenyang Branch of China Guangfa Bank, and Li Huanting, the former first-level inspector of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau of the Communist Party of China, were “double-opened.”

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection pointed out that Fan Yifei had committed crimes such as ignoring the “Eight Rules of the Central Committee” for short, accepting huge bribes, using power for personal gain, engaging in power-sex trading, etc., and was punished with expulsion from the party and public office; Review and prosecute in accordance with the law, and the property involved will be transferred together.

The 58-year-old Fan Yifei was sacked in November last year, becoming the first ministerial-level official to be sacked after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Fan Yifei has worked in China Construction Bank for many years. He was the vice president of the head office of China Construction Bank. In February 2015, he became the deputy governor of the central bank and became the youngest member of the central bank’s leadership team at that time. He was in charge of the payment department, technology department, Monetary Bureau, digital currency and other departments and businesses.

On June 7, Yang Hua, the former party secretary and president of Shenyang Branch of China Guangfa Bank, was expelled from the party and transferred to the procuratorial organ for prosecution. and public office, transferred to the procuratorial organ for prosecution.

Counting from 2020, a total of more than 100 officials from financial units at the central level have been scrutinized, including Shimoda Huiyu, another old subordinate of Wang Qishan when he was at CCB. When Tian Huiyu was at CCB, he served as Wang Qishan’s secretary, and later served as party secretary and president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., and was double-opened in October 2022.

On June 9, Zhou Jiankun, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Political Consultative Conference, was removed from the party and public office due to “serious violations of discipline and law”.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection pointed out that Zhou Jiankun “resisted organizational censorship”; he was keen to build public opinion and accept bribes; held shares in unlisted companies in violation of regulations and engaged in power and sex transactions; He seeks profits in business operations and project contracting, and illegally accepts huge amounts of property.

The 63-year-old Zhou Jiankun has worked in Guizhou for many years. He began to serve as the Secretary of the Bijie Municipal Party Committee in November 2016. In January 2017, he also served as the Vice Chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference. Yue was by-elected as the vice chairman of the Guizhou CPPCC.

Zhou Jiankun was also a “tiger” who fell after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year. Zhou Jiankun was accused of having a close relationship with his former boss, former Guizhou CPPCC Chairman Wang Fuyu. Wang Fuyu was sacked in February 2021 and sentenced to death in January 2022 with a two-year reprieve.

In October 2017, when Zhou Jiankun was in charge of Bijie City, several Falun Gong practitioners in Bijie City were kidnapped and framed by the police.

Editor in charge: Xie Bohu