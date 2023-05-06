AGCM opens the investigation against Enel

AGCM has launched an investigation against Enel for possible abuse of a dominant position in the emerging electric mobility sector. A brief reconstruction of the facts and the provision.

The electric mobility sector is now an emerging market, as well as a key intervention sector of the European Green Deal to achieve the “zero emissions” goal by 2050.

The sector involves various types of economic operators, and within it therefore they must be distinguished Charge Point Operator (CPO) e Mobility Service Provider (MSP).

The first category includes the owners of the charging infrastructure who install the so-called “columns” and manage them through their own computer systems.

The second category includes entities that provide the end user with the recharging service, thus acting as intermediaries for the access of electric vehicles to the recharging points.

To carry out this activity, the MSPs conclude interoperability agreements with the CPOs (both directly and through third-party platforms), so as to be able to provide access to the related networks. In addition to the electric vehicle recharging service, the MSP operator generally also offers other ancillary services, providing the user with a specific app or card that interacts with the single recharging point and allows the supply of electricity for recharging of the vehicle.

The most widespread organization model in the sector is that in which the same subject (also vertically integrated) carries out both the activity of CPO and MSP. However, this model is being accompanied by a further management method, characterized by companies active only as MSPs, which offer the top-up service without having their own top-up points, or having only a small number.

The recharging infrastructures are distinguished in various ways, taking into account their location, but also the recharging power offered, on which the different duration of the vehicle’s recharging times depends, according to the specific technological equipment of the car.

From a regulatory point of view, the European reference framework is represented by the directive 2014/94/EU on building an infrastructure for alternative fuels. The law introduced measures for the promotion and development of electro-mobility, with regard to both private and public infrastructures, and was transposed into Italian law with the Legislative Decree 16 December 2016, n. 25717.

In this context, particular attention has been paid by the legislator to guaranteeing the good performance of the market and free competition in the sector.

With specific reference to charging points accessible to the public, art. Indeed, Article 4 of the decree governs the interoperability and accessibility of these points, establishing, in implementation of the corresponding provisions of Directive 2014/94/EU, a general obligation of non-discrimination for operators of charging points. Specifically, the law expressly provides that the prices charged by the operators of recharging points accessible to the public must be reasonable, easily and clearly comparable, transparent and non-discriminatory.

Electric mobility and potential abuse of a dominant position: the Enel group case

As anticipated, also in this emerging sector of the national and European market there is the need to guarantee the good performance of the market, and in particular to avoid forms of abuse of dominant position.

The reference discipline in this matter is represented by the art. 102 TFEU That prohibits, “insofar as it may be prejudicial to trade between Member States, the abusive exploitation by one or more undertakings of a dominant position on the internal market or on a substantial part of it”.

This rule must be applied taking into account not only the need to determine whether or not the company holds a dominant position, but also the particular relationships that bind economic operators in the reference market sector.

On this point, the AGCM recently intervened, which on 4 April 2023 launched an investigation against of the Enel group companies active in the emerging electric mobility sector, i.e Enel X Way S.r.l., Enel X Way Italia S.r.l. ed Ewiva S.r.l.; qhe last one, in particular, represents one joint venture with the Volkswagen group dedicated to the development of higher power infrastructure.

In fact, for the companies involved, it would seem that a dominant position is taking shape in the markets for the installation and management of electric recharging columns on the national territory.

The Enel case: a brief reconstruction

The investigation by the AGCM was launched following a report from the company Route220 Srl, which operates in electric vehicle charging services. Specifically, Route220 Srl operates in the electric mobility chain as an MSP, in the market segment relating to recharging on public land (or on private land open to the public).

In December 2022, the Route220 company reported the progressive increase in tariffs to the AGCM roaming applied “wholesale” to MSPs that access the Enel group’s charging infrastructure network, to offer services to end customers. Indeed, according to Route220, these tariffs, if compared with the retail prices charged by Enel X Way directly to customers through its app, created a margin squeeze (the so-called “margin squeeze”) for MSPs, who would no longer be able to make positive profits from the business of offering top-up services to end customers.

As reported by the AGCM provision, specifically, according to Route220, the companies reported, “after having acquired a dominant position as CPO, operate in such a way as to acquire the same as MSP through the offer of tariffs which in fact make the others Service Providers unable to operate on the Italian market both with services to the public (consumer) than to fleets (business) and be competitive”.

The company therefore asked the Authority to start a preliminary investigation, to avoid the risk of exit from the market.

As the AGCM points out in its provision, the reference discipline on the matter is represented by the aforementioned art. 102 TFEUthe application of which is represented, as already highlighted, by the existence of a dominant position.

According to the Authority, in particular, in the cases of margin squeezedominance must be ascertained with reference to the “upstream” market, ie the input market, in which the “wholesale” supply price to non-integrated competitors appears suitable for integrating the abusive conduct of margin squeeze. According to the AGCM, therefore, in the case in question (relating to the electric mobility market), dominance must be ascertained with reference to the market for the installation and management of electric recharging infrastructures (and therefore in the CPO market), while the abusive conduct and effects are produced in the market for the supply of electric recharging services to customers (the MSP market).

As reconstructed by the AGCM on the basis of data provided by the reporting entity relating to November 2022, in the market for the installation and management of electric recharging infrastructure, the Enel Group holds around 49.1% of the total active and interoperable electric recharging infrastructure on the national territory (market position which will be subject to verification during the proceeding).

Furthermore, the position of the Enel Group as market leader can be inferred, according to the Authority, also from the fact that it, through Enel X Way (and, in co-participation with VW, also through the JV Ewiv) is carrying out massive investment policies in the sector, to which must be added the economic and brand which it already holds throughout the electricity supply chain, by virtue of its nature as a “incumbent historical former monopolist of the sector”.

In fact, the Enel Group is the distributor in about 85% of the national territory, and therefore the companies of the Enel Group could have a position of competitive advantage as regards, above all, obtaining the connections to the electricity grid necessary and preliminary to the ‘installation of recharging infrastructure in the area, but also competitive advantages deriving from consolidated relationships with Local Authorities, which could be particularly advantageous when requesting authorizations for the installation of recharging infrastructure on public land.

According to the AGCM, smaller operators would instead be excluded from these advantages, thus finding themselves in a less favorable position than that of the Enel Group.

Given the existence of the conditions for the applicability of art. 102 TFEU, the request of the company Route220 was therefore accepted by the AGCM, which challenged the companies involved for a possible abuse of a dominant position, which would consist precisely in the compression of the margins of the operators active in the supply of electric recharge services to end customers.

According to the AGCM, this would seem to apply not only to consumer prices charged at retail, but even more so to the so-called “packages” or “offers flat”, which allow you to withdraw a certain number of kWh per month for a predetermined total amount. Such conduct could in fact be suitable for excluding MSP operators currently active from the market and for limiting the possible entry of other non-integrated operators that could be interested in entering this developing market.

On the basis of what was reported by Route220 Srl, according to the Authority it would therefore seem that a potential prejudice to intra-European trade could be configured, taking into account the direct or indirect, real or potential, influence on trade flows between the Member States, in compliance with the Commission Communication 2004/C 101/0747.

In this regard, it must in fact be considered that the conduct of EXWI and Ewiva affects national markets, which constitute a substantial part of the common market and are therefore suitable for producing effects towards both Italian and foreign operators, active or interested in entering the markets of the supply of electric mobility services. Consequently, the case at issue in the proceeding appears capable of affecting trade between the Member States of the European Union and, therefore, of integrating the details of a violation of Article 102 of the TFEU.

On the basis of the provision, adopted on 4 April 2023, the opening of an investigation is therefore expected, which must be completed by 30 June 2024.

Towards the evolution of the regulatory framework

Hand in hand with the development of the electric mobility market and, more generally, of alternative fuels (think, for example, of hydrogen), the need to regulate the relationships between subjects operating in these sectors will become ever greater, as the case analyzed above shows.

From this point of view, the AGCM provision recalls, however, the existence of a proposal for a regulation on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure, pending approval by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. The proposal is intended to repeal Directive 2014/94/EU (the so-called “AFIR Regulation”), and aims to introduce, among the various provisions, an express reference to a prohibition of discrimination for charging point operators against mobility service providers, precisely to prevent practices distorting free competition from developing in the new emerging markets (art. 5/4).

