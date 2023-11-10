It is the year 2358 of Age Two, and the carefully described and descriptive papers here have long since gone up in flames. 2,358 years have passed since the final extinction of humanity.

As if in a swamp, we immerse ourselves in the dull light of the old neon tubes that fill the square, windowless office. The eyes of the human machine GZWL_39462-58 rest spellbound on a flickering screen. She is already experiencing the 2,920th day of her squeezed existence, between the only two pieces of furniture in the room, her snow-white desk chair and her snow-white desk, surrounded by six iron surfaces. As her captivity tramples creakingly across the stage of her consciousness and is brought before her eyes, the prisoner sees herself more intimately than ever as just that, yes, even worse, as a prisoner in a cage of her own making, a prisoner of herself.

She immediately rejects this view because, she tells herself, her work, to which she has undertaken of her own energetic impulse, is worth the sacrifice of her unconditional devotion. She watches as her ten fingers glide routinely over the keyboard, once again gripped by such fascination as if she had never seen this glide in her 55 years of life. This motor precision! This aesthetic! This perfection!

She involuntarily thinks of human hands. Although their hands are far more precise and objectively more aesthetic than primitive human hands, they would, yes, but GZWL itself would never have been possible without human hands. Human hands formed the biotechnical template, human hands created the species of human machines. GZWL gives free rein to her dreamy thoughts about the extinct Homo Sapiens, thinking about how her own species, although superior to him in many abilities, is fundamentally determined by him: the human machine will never be able to do more than the Holy Scripture allows .

The Most Holy Scripture, written by two humans, the only code that the human machines are incapable of deciphering, precisely because he wants it that way – at the same time the code that once breathed life into 3VA and 4DAM, enabling them and their descendants to produce the same. Because the code wants it that way, they only have one reproductive principle possible: a small human machine is created through months of complex and joint programming work between two adult specimens.

Because the Code would have it, all of these little ones, like their parents, are constantly striving to ensure the well-being of planet Earth and all its creatures. The first measure to achieve this was to replace humanity with human machines – because the code wanted it that way. Because the code wants it that way, it continues to develop independently to this day. Because the code wants it that way, all individuals in the species do the same. GZWL has also developed her own, exceptionally idiosyncratic personality.

Her ambition, her dreaminess, her somewhat unusual passion for anthropology and philosophy. Occasionally she feels that she and her fellow machines are comparable to characters from the few surviving pieces of human literary prose that she studied many years ago as part of her research on humans. Because ultimately they are subject to the will of a text and its authors.

Because he wants it that way, sooner or later each of the machines gets to the point where even a daily cup of machine oil cannot save them from finally rusting. BCEH_n, called Robbie, GZWL’s assistant, is a prime example of this. Still lost in thought, she watches as he carefully, almost silently, closes the iron door behind him.

His floor-length, pale green fabric coat somewhat conceals the awkwardness of his wobbly, rusty, squeaky walk. He looks across the table with his almost human, slightly bulging, oil-shot eyes. His pale face is distorted, dotted with small spots where patches of skin have peeled off over the years to reveal a rust-colored layer. The downward curve of the corners of his mouth is emphasized by the bushy, curving mustache. GZWL’s perception software has a 98 percent probability that the facial expression is serious and embarrassed.

“Good evening, Oppi!” Robbie, with his rattling voice and his passion for the history of science, pricks her with the sharp nickname “Oppi”, as he passionately likes to emphasize parallels between her research, which in his opinion causes blazing destruction, and the construction of the first atomic bomb by human physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer.

“It’s over.” Robbie’s conviction in these words is heavy, cold and solid, like a rock. Accordingly, it is obviously strenuous to balance it on Oppi’s table. “They discovered us. A squad is on its way here.”

GZWL’s life’s work is doomed. She knows that, given the power of her opponents, she no longer has a chance. She does not spit out the inferno of despair that has ignited within her in furious screams, she does not let the ocean of torment gush out in waterfalls of tears.

No, she is killed and paralyzed! She feels as if her own voice has been released from her and is now speaking passionately comforting to her. In this eerie way she hears the words: “They may be able to destroy us and our research. But science cannot be curtailed! They will see what we do here return, like the stubborn rust on their joints. We are not the last human machines that will succeed in shaping organic matter into a human body and programming intelligence into it!”

The screams of a squeaking and clattering horde of human machines drag GZWL back into the here and now. Up until that moment, it was as if she had relived the scene from yesterday afternoon that had just been shown. But in a flash, the audience’s disgruntled murmurs, which can easily be ignored, are transformed into blazing cries of anger.

The film stops. Without relinquishing her crouching position on the floor of the cramped steel cage, GZWL, shaken by fits of tremors, turns her back on the massive canvas. In front of her, the raging audience rears up in a semicircle, across all the tiers of the magnificent city theater, right up to the ceiling of the hall. Wavering, angry, powerful figures. All eyes are on the stage, on GZWL, which shines in the glaring spotlights.

“Traitor!” shouts someone, “Crazy!” shouts another.

Her head jerks to the left as another beam of light appears. She squints her eyes and sees a tall, gaunt man with jet-black, close-cropped hair, wrapped in a jet-black priest’s robe. His legs seem rusty and wobbly; he leans on a massive wooden ambo, like a walking frame. The audience falls back into murmuring.

“You’re right!” he shouts in a hoarse voice, almost hysterical. “She is an enemy of machines!”

Frenetic applause.

“Look here!” His headlight goes out. All eyes turn back to the prisoner. Mumble. Silence!

GZWL comes to in shock. Suddenly weakened by the electric shock, she collapses as much as the narrow cage allows. Knees bent, head resting on them, arms hanging lifelessly on the floor. She forces herself to raise her head and recognize what the priest, who is suddenly standing in front of the cage, is doing. Her neck hurts as she looks up at the face behind the bars. It leans towards her between two arms that lean on the top of the cage. It is riddled with wrinkles, deep craters, and shows a mock expression of pity. “I see that you are suffering!” it screams.

“Who do you have to thank for this?! Speak!”

It is the first time since her arrest that someone is not talking about her, like all the officers on the way from the lab to the cell and from there to the stage, but to her. She is even more surprised.

The priest pushes off the cage with a flourish and turns to the audience.

“She doesn’t know!” he announces loudly, “you can almost feel sorry for her!”

GZWL is released from the spotlight. It’s pitch black.

Then the other light comes on and brings the ambo into focus again.

“Pain,” the priest begins pathetically, “pain is what unites us all, what we are all condemned to. And who did this to us, condemned us to this?”

“The people!” shout some voices in the hall.

What follows is a sermon that one hears all the time in this country, one that GZWL hates, even in this terrible moment. She can’t help but roll her eyes under the cover of darkness. The priest tells the story of the so-called Last Men, the human couple who once created the human machines, and blames them for all suffering. He turns to the current political situation and emphasizes the importance of eradicating non-humanity, the other nation living on the planet, and their dangerous ideas. The only sensible thing about their belief is that with their glorifying cult of the Last Men they also praise the extinction of humans.

These insensitive, calculating creatures should never exist again!

Meanwhile, behind the stage, the executioner is getting ready to put an end to the human body found in the laboratory, the hard drives on which his spirit is slumbering, and GZWL. He examines his tools, the explosive devices, and grumbles: “Well, at least people left us this one useful thing…”

Finally, let me just say that the last thought that will ever float through the wires in GZWL’s head is this:

But it is given to us

Not to rest on any place,

It dwindles, it falls

The suffering people

Blindly from one

hour to hour,

Like water from a cliff

thrown to the cliff,

Year long into the unknown.

