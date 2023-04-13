Home News Agency: illegal immigration to the European Union increased by 26%
The European Union’s border security agency, Frontex, recorded the illegal crossing of 54,000 people into European Union countries in the first quarter of this year, representing an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2022.
The agency stated that the route through the central Mediterranean was the most used route in the first quarter of the year – as it recorded nearly 28,000 illegal border crossings there, three times what it was a year ago, and that the second most active migration route is the route through western The Balkans, where 15,000 illegal immigration cases were discovered in the first quarter of 2023.
The International Organization for Migration of the United Nations had indicated earlier that it had documented the death of 441 migrants along the way across the central Mediterranean between January and March, making the first quarter of 2023 the most tragic in six years.

