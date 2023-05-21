Agents and executives remind the PG at the General Prosecutor’s Office of North Kivu of their forgotten file

Despite the silence of the authorities concerned, the crisis at the Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) is far from over, because discontent still persists within the staff of this institution.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General at the General Prosecutor’s Office of North Kivu on May 18, 2023, the provincial trade union committee of the OVG reminded him of the file RI 062 / PG / PAT / 2022 opened in his office at the expense of the Director General of OVG MUHINDO SYAVULISEMBO Adalbert.

In this document used by your editorial staff, the Union Delegation presents various accusations which it attributes to their General Manager.

These include the alleged misappropriation of agent incentive bonuses by the Government of the DRC in connection with the monitoring of the Virunga Volcanoes since the eruption of May 22, 2021 until that date and the disappearance of seven OVG state vehicles.

Several hearings have been carried out by the investigating magistrate of the said file but without follow-up to date and even no confrontation has ever taken place, however impatiently awaited by the agents of the OVG, notes this document.

The latter inform that the working conditions of the agents have worsened further since the opening of this file without follow-up due to the fact that some of them are referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to the police, to the Military Prosecutor’s Office to be martyred and muzzled. Others face threats of all kinds and fear for their safety.

In addition, the OVG agents, through this correspondence, are asking questions about the probable reasons and motivations that the investigating magistrate of the said file would like to have it blocked.

They send a cry of distress to the Attorney General at the General Prosecutor’s Office of North Kivu and remain confident of the attention he will bring to this almost closed file.

It should be recalled that the agents and executives of the Volcanological Observatory of Goma launched a strike on February 22 and suspended on March 06, 2023, while the Nyiragongo and Nyamulagira Volcanoes experienced intense activities within their main craters.

Jules Ninda