A new appraisal to be entrusted to a board composed of “at least three luminaries on the subject” to assess both the psychic conditions of Alejandro Augusto Stephan Meran and the conclusions reached by all the consultants and experts who have worked so far, to indicate any differences. The only way to “lift the many mists that this dramatic case still presents in relation to the capacity of understanding and will of the accused and the consequent decision on his fate”. Here, then, is the final request to the Court of Assizes of appeal: “Arrange a new collegial expert opinion to ascertain the state of mind of the accused at the time of the fact and, at the outcome, declare him guilty and condemn him”.

Zampi recalls that the board of technical consultants of the prosecutor and the expert appointed in the trial, Professor Stefano Ferracuti, concluded for the total defect of mind, while the board of experts (headed by the psychiatrist Mario Novello) appointed in the evidentiary incident had opted for half insanity. The Court of Assizes shared Ferracuti’s conclusions: Meran’s actions would take place in the context of a “delusional state”. During the whole action he was immersed that is «in a condition of psychotic fear, of terror, of persecutory anguish… which diverted his will of him». The apparent “efficiency” shown during the various phases of the double murder, the shooting and the escape was undermined by the fact that “the alteration of reality resulting from the delirium conditioned Meran’s ability.”

Zampi points out that these are the “founding passages” of the motivation for the sentence, a few lines on which “it is useful to pause because if they are subjected to a sifting of legitimacy they could not resist, the first because it is totally unmotivated and the second because it is clearly contradictory”. “Under the first profile – continues the magistrate – the Court, in referring to the observations of the consultants of the prosecutor and Ferracuti, failed to enter into the merits and clarify why it preferred this solution over those proposed by other consultants or experts, while under the second profile it is not clear how and for what reason the alteration of the absolute reality that conditioned Meran’s action could be compatible with that executive efficiency ».

And here we are at the shortcomings of the report. Zampi points out that the work of the Novello college was characterized by many meetings and a long observation of the conditions of Meran, also favored by the participation of a native Spanish-speaking expert, while the assessment of the trial “was based on a short and limited observation of the accused also due to his broken conduct “. Underlined “the considerable difficulty of Ferracuti in carrying out the observation of the accused, due to Meran’s frequent refusal to answer questions or even abandoning the session, but also to the Tso in the Verona prison that brought before the expert a debilitated and not very lucid subject ».

Another aspect stigmatized by the Attorney General is “the underestimation of drug use”: the analyzes after the arrest had revealed traces of cannabinoids and, to a lesser extent, opiates and cocaine. Then, the “inadequate critical scrutiny” of Meran’s conduct, “lucid, determined and decisive, with the stealing of the guns from the two agents, the explosion of shots directed at vital parts, the attempted escape and the immediate surrender of a once wounded, which demonstrates an uncommon capacity for judgment ».