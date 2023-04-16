Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding at 170 km/h

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a police patrol in Leonding noticed a car that was obviously driving at high speed first on Haidfeldstrasse and then on the B1. The police officers gave chase and made several attempts to stop the vehicle. However, that was apparently not what the driver had in mind. He increased the speed further – and raced away at around 170 km/h.

The officials also lost sight of the speeder for a short time – but found the car only a little later behind a farm in the municipality of Hörsching. A man in the back seat was found near the car. The driver, an 18-year-old from Linz, and his passenger were spotted a little later by another police patrol and taken to the police station.

When a search was carried out there, the 18-year-old became increasingly aggressive and slapped a police officer’s hand away, causing him minor injuries. The 18-year-old is shown.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper