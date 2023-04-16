Home » Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding at 170 km/h
News

Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding at 170 km/h

by admin
Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding at 170 km/h

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a police patrol in Leonding noticed a car that was obviously driving at high speed first on Haidfeldstrasse and then on the B1. The police officers gave chase and made several attempts to stop the vehicle. However, that was apparently not what the driver had in mind. He increased the speed further – and raced away at around 170 km/h.

The officials also lost sight of the speeder for a short time – but found the car only a little later behind a farm in the municipality of Hörsching. A man in the back seat was found near the car. The driver, an 18-year-old from Linz, and his passenger were spotted a little later by another police patrol and taken to the police station.

When a search was carried out there, the 18-year-old became increasingly aggressive and slapped a police officer’s hand away, causing him minor injuries. The 18-year-old is shown.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Honduras may have its first female president whether to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the future, arousing cross-strait concerns-BBC News

You may also like

Why a drone was also used in the...

Statement by Sinan Ogan, Vice President

Alias ​​”Iván Mordisco” reappears for peace act

Brazilian President: Willing to join forces with China...

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – tripping up

Jupiler pro League/J33 Kévin Denkey scorer, Cercle Brugge...

The pain of losing a pet, or a...

April 27: the Gulf 7 town hall sets...

CHOCOLATE AND EASTER

Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy