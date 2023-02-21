AgID e AGENAS have signed a Framework Agreement for the implementation of innovative contracts in the health sector.

AGENAS is the national public body that carries out research and support activities for the Minister of Health, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. With decree law 27 January 2022 n. 4 it also assumes the role of National Agency for Digital Health (ASD) with the aim of guiding and ensuring the enhancement of the digitization of services and processes in healthcare.

The synergy with AgID in the scientific research and technology transfer sector aims to implement and innovate health services through digital health.

In particular, the two administrations will collaborate by putting specific skills into a system, to acquire innovative technological solutions in healthcare to support healthcare professionals and the population, within the scope of the PNRR objectives and investments. Furthermore, the parties engage in research, training, evaluation, study and analysis activities to promote the digital transformation in the health sector, with particular regard to the diffusion of telemedicine and the application of artificial intelligence to support primary care.

The Agreement is open to other strategic initiatives that the parties will be able to initiate through the implementation of interventions and innovation projects.

With the agreement, AgID makes available to AGENAS appaltinnovativi.gov.itthe broker platform dedicated to innovation purchases by Italian public administrations.