Home News AgID and AGENAS sign an agreement for the enhancement of innovative solutions in the healthcare sector
News

AgID and AGENAS sign an agreement for the enhancement of innovative solutions in the healthcare sector

by admin
AgID and AGENAS sign an agreement for the enhancement of innovative solutions in the healthcare sector

AgID e AGENAS have signed a Framework Agreement for the implementation of innovative contracts in the health sector.

AGENAS is the national public body that carries out research and support activities for the Minister of Health, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. With decree law 27 January 2022 n. 4 it also assumes the role of National Agency for Digital Health (ASD) with the aim of guiding and ensuring the enhancement of the digitization of services and processes in healthcare.

The synergy with AgID in the scientific research and technology transfer sector aims to implement and innovate health services through digital health.

In particular, the two administrations will collaborate by putting specific skills into a system, to acquire innovative technological solutions in healthcare to support healthcare professionals and the population, within the scope of the PNRR objectives and investments. Furthermore, the parties engage in research, training, evaluation, study and analysis activities to promote the digital transformation in the health sector, with particular regard to the diffusion of telemedicine and the application of artificial intelligence to support primary care.

The Agreement is open to other strategic initiatives that the parties will be able to initiate through the implementation of interventions and innovation projects.

With the agreement, AgID makes available to AGENAS appaltinnovativi.gov.itthe broker platform dedicated to innovation purchases by Italian public administrations.

See also  Cardinal Pell: "I could have saved a lot of money from the London palace, but they prevented me from doing so"

You may also like

Real Madrid would be the first to qualify...

Bad eating habits cost 50 billion a year,...

Six Colombian cities among the most violent in...

Linda Caicedo will play for Real Madrid

Soldier killed in attack in La Plata is...

Dialogue with Segunda Marquetalia will begin in the...

Crowd for Biden’s speech in Warsaw

“I’m going to hide so they don’t kill...

Fujian Peitian: Culture and sports help rural revitalization...

Francia Márquez and María Fernando Cabal clashed over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy