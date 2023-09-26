AgID-Consip: “fundamental strategic collaboration for the digitalisation of the country”

The Agency for Digital Italy and Consip strengthen the strategic collaboration for the realization of the digitalisation objectives of the Public Administration and of the entire country system: a relationship that has been consolidated for years and is being renewed, aiming for a better complementarity of strategies and actions.

On one side, AgIDacross the Three-year plan for public administration IT, guides administrations and businesses in the path of innovation and digital transition. On the other, Consip, recognized national center of excellence in procurement of complex tender projects, carries out the initiatives necessary for the development of digitalisation projects, including the “Strategic Competitions” not “SPC-Public Connectivity System tenders”.

L’Agency for Digital Italy since 2012 he has coordinated and guided the country’s digital transformation process, which has seen the creation of large innovation projects – from the Public Digital Identity System (SPID) to the National Index of Digital Domiciles (INAD) – and which continues to guide through guidelines and technical rules.

Consip – to support the country’s digitalisation journey – ha tenders worth 17 billion euros have been achieved in recent years (of which 11,3 billion for “Strategic tenders” of the Three-Year Plan for IT of the Public Administration e 5,7 billion for “SPC Tenders”), making “ready-to-use” contracts available to public administrations that can be immediately used to develop, improve and rationalize ICT services and infrastructures.

The collaboration between Consip and AgID represents a fundamental element for digital innovation of Public Administration e the growth of the country systeman agreement also sanctioned by the meeting last September 20th, at the headquarters of the Agency for Digital Italy, between the CEO of Consip, Marco Mizzau e the General Director of AgID, Mario Nobile.