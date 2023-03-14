Web Analytics Italy (WAI) becomes more powerful. Given its growing success and increasingly widespread use, the Agency for Digital Italy has decided to enhance the platform made available free of charge to the PA to monitor real-time statistics on website visitors, making it more efficient and able to monitor a much larger number of websites.

For the occasion, a webinar will be held on Wednesday 15 April 2023 which will illustrate the strategic reasons for the project and statistical monitoring, the methods of registering and managing the platform, what and how the “engine” of the platform has recently been enhanced. There will also be space for a testimony from a PA that has activated the monitoring of numerous websites on the platform.

To participate in the webinar, created in collaboration with Formez PA as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project, you must register in the dedicated page on the EventiPA website del Formez by 10 am on the same day.

What is WAI

Web Analytics Italia is a national, software-based platform Visiblewhich aims to collect data relating to user behavior while browsing online: this proves to be very useful for improving the understanding of the logic of use of PA sites by users (insights) and start optimization actions (actions) that ensure citizens an optimal web experience, both as regards the consultation of the sites and as regards the services provided.

What WAI monitors

Web Analytics Italia allows you to know useful information relating to the usage statistics of the online services of the Public Administration, pursuant to art. 7, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 82/2005 (CAD). These are data such as the number of unique visitors, page views, clicks and downloads, the average duration of a visit, the operating system, the browser used. Furthermore, it allows you to benefit from ad hoc tools to publish the statistics of the monitored sites (art. 7 CAD) and to share the data with internal decision makers.

How to join

To join Web Analytics Italia it is necessary for a contact person of an Administration present on IndicePA to start the registration procedure of the institutional site on https://webanalytics.italia.it/, accessing the platform via SPID. Then just copy the tracking code and enter it on the site to be monitored (further details are available in the appropriate FAQ).

For more information, consult the section of the site dedicated to WAI.