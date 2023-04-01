The Agency for Digital Italy adheres to the World Autism Awareness Day participating today, Thursday 30 March, in the initiative “Autism: a condition to think about”, organized by the Amici di Nico onlus association.

The objective of the “March to the four winds” is to raise awareness among the Salento municipalities and all the local educational institutions on the condition of the autistic spectrum, with a view to an effective and constructive collaboration between citizens and public administration.

The Agency will also publish on World Autism Awareness Day, established by the UN for the April 2nda video story of the event on the tender “Innovative applications of Virtual and Augmented Reality for people with an autism spectrum condition (ASC)”, held last December 12 at its headquarters. The procurement is part of the innovative procurement programme Smarter Italy.

AgID, with the execution path of the innovative contract “Innovative applications of Virtual and Augmented Reality for people with an autism spectrum condition (ASC)” ushered in a new approach to public procurement dedicated to Social Innovationin which technological innovation is at the service of individuals and families, in line with the Enabling law 21 June 2022, n. 78 for the reform of the code of public contracts, in which for the first time the social contract appears explicitly.

The condition of the autism spectrum is one of the most serious disabilities that manifests itself at an early age and persists for the rest of life and technologies for human-machine interaction, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and the like, are proving to be useful in therapeutic interventions, as the simulation of everyday situations has generally been found to be an effective way to promote and improve social inclusion.