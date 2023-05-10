AgID participates in the Accessibility Days 2023: here are the interventions on the calendar

The event dedicated to accessibility and disabilities, which will be held on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 May, is aimed at developers, designers, makers, content creators and publishers, and in general at all people involved in digital technologies.

The Agency for Digital Italy participates on 18 and 19 May in the Accessibility Days, the largest Italian event on the accessibility and inclusiveness of digital technologies.

The event takes place simultaneously with the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), an event promoted every year worldwide, in the month of May, to raise awareness among those involved in digital technologies on the subject of accessibility and inclusiveness, through the comparison and interaction of people with disabilities.

As part of the event, two appointments are planned in collaboration with the Department for Digital Transformation.

The first appointment is scheduled for Thursday 18 May: during the conference entitled The country’s design system and the responsibility of designing public interfacesan overview will be made of the promises, discoveries and results obtained in the work of updating the country’s design system, the set of principles and tools for creating interfaces for digital public sites and services that are usable, accessible, coherent, familiar and usable by all citizens.

The second appointment, however, is scheduled for Friday 19 May: during the meeting, entitled Accessibility in the front-end development of public services: the resources of the country’s design system, the AgID and Department experts will illustrate the resources made available by the country’s design system, and, in particular, the Bootstrap Italia 2.0 interface development kit.

Another important appointment is scheduled for Thursday 18 May: during the conference PNRR 1.4.2: Automatic Monitoring of Accessibility of Public Administration Websitesorganized by AgID and the CNR, the joint project between AgID and the Human Interfaces in Information Systems (HIIS) Laboratory of the National Research Council, Information Science and Technology Institute will be presented, which aims to develop, by 2025, of a SAAS platform aimed at automatically monitoring the accessibility of the websites of the Italian Public Administrations.

On the morning of 19 May, the General Manager of AgID, Ing. Mario Nobile, will also intervene in the introductory section of the day.

For more information, you can consult the official site of the organization.