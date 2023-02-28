The support laboratories for the figure of the Digital Transition Manager (RTD) will be presented on Friday 3 February during a webinar created together with Formez, as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project. The aim is to encourage collaboration with the Administrations and provide them with support for the implementation of the obligations concerning the RTD figure, as envisaged by the latest update of the Three-Year Plan for information technology in the PA.

Among the novelties of the new release, in fact, there is the performance of support activities by AgID to the PA for the appointment and consolidation of the role of the Digital Transition Manager (RTD) and of the staff of the Digital Transition Office. The figure of the RTD, in fact, represents a key element not only as an interface between AgID, the Department for Digital Transformation and Administrations, but within the Administration itself, as an engine of change and innovation processes.

3 Laboratory for the figure of the RTD

The laboratories that will be started are 3. The Laboratory A will be related to the appointment of the RTD in associated form; The Laboratory B it concerns the updating of the e-leadership profile; finally, the Laboratory C will focus on the organizational/operational models of the Digital Transition Office.

The webinar aims to present the objectives of the laboratories coordinated by AgID and to promote their operations with the engagement of institutional stakeholders and PAs interested in participating. Furthermore, the meeting will represent an opportunity to start a reflection on the role of RTDs, on the skills needed to manage the digital transition and the consequent reorganization processes.

On the dedicated page of the EventiPA website it is possible to consult the webinar programme, which will be broadcast from 12 to 13.30, and to register (it will be possible to do so up to one hour before the start of the event).