Agitated Sunday: Why do you shake so much at the Mesa de Los Santos?

On the morning of this Sunday, May 28, a large part of the national territory was shaken by a strong tremor, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and a depth of 152 km, with an epicenter in Los Santos, Santander.

Shortly after, at 11:14 a.m., a smaller magnitude aftershock was recorded in the same area. In this case, the earthquake was 3.6, at the same depth as the first seismic event.

For now, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) is conducting a sweep with SNGRD entities and the Risk Management Councils in order to identify material damage. However, so far, no effects have been recorded after the strong earthquake. However, the sweep continues across the country.

These seismic events have aroused the concern of some citizens, who wonder: Why does he tremble so much at the Mesa de Los Santos?

According to an expert, the Mesa de Los Santos is located in a geological zone known as the “Nido de Bucaramanga”, which is located approximately 120-150 kilometers deep. In this area, three tectonic plates converge, interacting with each other, generating an accumulation of energy that is periodically released in the form of earthquakes.

When the accumulated energy exceeds a limit, an earthquake of variable intensity occurs. However, in this region of the country, the strongest earthquakes do not exceed 6.0 on the Richter scale, as energy is constantly released.

The expert warns that, if the energy were to accumulate for several years without being released, seismic movements of greater magnitude could occur, such as those that occurred recently in Turkey. For this reason, it is important that the earth releases energy regularly through these smaller intensity earthquakes, thus avoiding dangerous accumulations.

