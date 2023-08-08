AgNovos Bioscience Announces the 150th Patient Enrollment in the RESTORE Randomized Controlled Trial page 1

AgNovos Bioscience, a medical technology company aiming to revolutionize the treatment of bone disease by addressing patients’ unmet needs, today announced that it has enrolled the 150th patient in its clinical study, titled “Randomized Controlled Study of a Local Osteo -Enhancement Procedure (LOEP) to Prevent Secondary Hip Fractures in Osteoporotic Women Undergoing Treatment of Index Hip Fractures” (RESTORE). RESTORE is a randomized, controlled, prospective, single-blinded, global study designed to evaluate whether women undergoing surgical repair of a fragile hip fracture and treated contralaterally with the AGN1 LOEP kit have a reduced risk of a second hip fracture . The company has activated more than 30 study centers in Japan, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK, Netherlands and Austria. RESTORE is expected to include more than 50 study sites and enroll at least 650 patients.

“The launch of RESTORE and the enrollment of its 150th patient is an important milestone for the company,” said James Pilachowski, Senior Vice President of Hip Programs. “RESTORE will be one of the largest prospective orthopedic trauma studies ever conducted. The data generated will be critical in our efforts to enter new markets, including the US and Japan.”

To ensure strategic oversight and direction of the study, AgNovos Bioscience, Inc. established a global steering committee composed of experts in orthopedics, trauma, metabolic bone health, internal medicine and medical ethics. The committee is chaired by Dr. Serge Ferrari, head of the clinical service and research laboratory for bone diseases at the University Hospital of Geneva (Switzerland), and Dr. Paul Tornetta, Director of the Department of Orthopedic Trauma at Boston Medical Center (USA).

dr Tornetta explained the importance of the study from his point of view: “We all know that fragile hip fractures will be one of the biggest challenges for orthopedic surgeons in the next 10 to 20 years. Managing the contralateral risk of hip fracture will be key to overcoming this challenge. The science and research supporting this treatment is positive. I’m glad the study is being conducted because I think it could really make a difference.”

