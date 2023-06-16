Home » AGON presents AG405UXC, the 40″ ultrawide monitor with 144Hz, prices and details
AGON by AOC presented theAGON AG405UXCthe new 40 inch flat 21:9 monitor con 1440p and 144Hz resolution which aims to create a new standard in the ultra-wide gaming screen market.

The AG405UXC features a 40-inch ultra-thin IPS panel, which offers a UWQHD resolution of 3440×1440. The refresh rate is 144 Hz, with an MPRT response time of 1 ms, all perfect characteristics even for the most demanding gamers, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Freesync Premium certification.

The AG405UXC also supports AOC’s G-Menu software, which allows for easy customization of monitor settings, including colors, overdrive and game-specific features such as Shadow Control, Low Blue Mode, Dial Point and Frame Counter.

The monitor features a versatile stand with a wide range of tilt, swivel and height adjustments of 150mm. On the connectivity side we find a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and a USB hub for convenient connection of peripherals and integrated speakers.

The AG405UXC will be available in June 2023 at an MSRP of 649,00€.

AG405UXC Technical Sheet

  • Screen size: 40 inches
  • Format: Flat
  • Hardness Display: 3H
  • Panel type: VA
  • Panel Treatment: Anti-Reflection (AG)
  • Resolution: 3440×1440
  • Pixels per inch: 93.2
  • Brightness: 400 nit
  • Backlight: WLED
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • GTG response time: 4ms
  • MPRT response time: 1ms
  • Viewing angle: 178/178
  • Colors: 16.7 million
  • VRR: Freesync Premium
  • HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, 4x USB
  • Dimensions including base: 944.1x(477.7~627.7)x312.4mm
  • Base dimensions excluded: 944.1×419.3×54.5 mm
  • Weight: 11.8 kg
  • Speakers: 5w x 2
  • Vesa wall mount support: 100 x 100
  • Tilt: -3.5° ±1.5° ~ 21.5° ±1.5°
  • Rotation: -30° ±2° ~ 30° ±2°
  • Height adjustment: 150mm
