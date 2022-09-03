CONFIGURATION. Desperately seeking help to track down photographs of a baptism celebrated on a very, very special day. And, among those who take up the appeal of a woman from Canale, Viviana De Rocco, now there is also the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia. Viviana is looking for photographs of her baptism, which was celebrated “in a hurry” the day after Albino Luciani’s election as Pope, in 1978, and of which the woman has no visual testimony. On her social media channels, Zaia tells the story of Viviana, who was baptized on 27 August 1978 in Luciani’s hometown: “The whole country was still in turmoil”, he stresses, “so much so that the then priest had almost” forgotten ” of the girl he was supposed to baptize. Her name was Viviana De Rocco and, for her, there was a flash baptism. The parish priest had forgotten to enter her in the register of the baptized, he was so busy and proud of the events that took place in her country in those days. On that occasion, given the great confusion over Luciani’s appointment as Pope, none of Viviana’s parents and relatives was able to take a single photo. But there were many people who took pictures of the first child who was baptized in the “country of the new Pope”, at least from what was told to Viviana. Viviana wrote to me because she would like to retrieve at least an image of that baptism », Zaia concludes on her social channels,« celebrated in Canale on 27 August 1978. Anyone who has any can send them to me, thank you very much ».

