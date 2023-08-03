Agreement between Fincantieri and CABI Cattaneo

Fincantieri, one of the leading shipbuilding complexes in the world, and CABI Cattaneo (hereinafter CABI), a leading national company in the design, development and supply of underwater vessels for the Navy’s special forces, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the evaluation of commercial and industrial cooperation in the field of underwater vehicles and related integration with larger units.

The agreement was signed in the presence of team admiral Enrico Credendino, chief of staff of the Navy, by Pierroberto Folgiero and Alberto Villa, respectively managing director of Fincantieri and CABI.

The MoU, which may be followed by a further collaboration agreement to be finalized within the year, will make it possible to integrate underwater vehicles on Fincantieri’s surface and underwater units, improving, thanks to this new synergy, the offers that can be formulated in the global markets of reference.

In particular, it is envisaged that the design, construction, fitting out and set to work of the major units will be carried out by Fincantieri, which will design authoritywhile CABI will play the same role with reference to underwater vehicles.

The companies believe that the cooperation, which can be extended to other specialist companies, can strengthen their positioning towards potential foreign customers. The offer will in fact be strengthened through the marketing of a single capacitive package where, for the first time, in addition to the Fincantieri platform, there will be underwater vehicles manufactured by CABI, functionally and physically integrated right from the early stages of the mothership design.