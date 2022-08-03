Listen to the audio version of the article

«Without the list of Carlo Calenda and the Radicals of Più Europa the game would not have been an uphill battle, but simply impossible and lost at the start. And consequently our electoral campaign would not have been credible either. So we play it, or at least we can say it … ». Out of the notebook a dem executive, on the day that puts a point on the media ballet of “Calenda in or Calenda out” with the handshake between Enrico Letta, Carlo Calenda and Benedetto Della Vedova, summarizes the reasons for the agreement from the point of view of the Nazarene. In short, in this long and nerve-wracking negotiation the part of the handle was held by the leader of Action.

What Calenda achieved

For this reason, the centrist leg of the coalition has achieved a lot (“I am very satisfied”, rejoices Calenda): meanwhile, 30% of the candidacies in the single-member constituencies (in fact 24 out of 88 seats, given that a share will go to the candidacies of the other coalition parties) in the face of a fifth of the consensus with respect to the Democratic Party, then the assurance in black and white that “the parties undertake not to nominate personalities who may be divisive for their respective electorates in single-member constituencies. Consequently, the leaders of the political forces that will make up the alliance, the former MPs of the M5s and the former MPs of Forza Italia will not be candidates ».

The risks for Di Maio

In other words, Calenda’s veto over the former 5-star Luigi Di Maio who has just presented his Civic Commitment list, over Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left and Angelo Bonelli of Europa Verde. And if Fratoianni and Bonelli declared in time that they did not need single-member colleges but raised the question of the compatibility of their program with the calendiano center (today Letta, which needs a left leg to compete with Giuseppe Conte’s M5s, should see Si and Verdi and give the green light to autonomous programmatic campaigns to each preside over their own electoral basin), for Di Maio the consequences are heavier, given that his list may not reach the 3% barrier foreseen by the Rosatellum.

For this reason, immediately after signing the electoral pact with Calenda, Letta issued a note in which “right to stand” in the dem lists “to the leaders of the various political parties and movements of the center left who will become part of the alliance electoral”. A bailout designed specifically for the Foreign Minister, in short, with the predictable aftermath of controversy and resentment both among the dimaiani (“Letta has betrayed us”) and among the democrats (“by dint of parachuting the others there will no longer be room for we”). A meeting between the two in the evening did not overcome discontent and recriminations: Di Maio took his time.

The Draghi agenda

But even more than in the all-political match of candidacies, the “calendian” imprint emerges from the common programmatic points that have entered the Electoral Pact: in addition to the obvious insurance of the Atlantic axis and the great European countries against “Italy allied with Orban and Putin “who looks to the opposite front, it is the explicit reference to Draghi and his” agenda “that is indigestible for the left allied to the Democratic Party and also for the left dem, which would like to mark the party’s program more to the left:” parties share and recognize themselves in the method and action of the government led by Mario Draghi ».