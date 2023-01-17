Copechocó and Fundación ProAves de Colombia signed Cooperation Agreement 001 of 2020, through which efforts will be joined for the identification, establishment and concerted management of areas of environmental importance for the conservation of biodiversity in the municipalities of Quibdó and El Carmen de Atrato , in accordance with the provisions of Resolution 1125 of 2015, issued by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

In this sense, it is expected that through the signing of this agreement, joint progress will be made in the declaration of a new conservation area of ​​a regional nature, of approximately 3,500 hectares, largely covered by natural forests in a very good state of conservation. conservation. Process that will be financed through the “Conserva Aves. Territorios de vida” with the collaboration of the Bezos Earth Fund and the fund “Latin American Reserve Stewardship Initiative LARSI” with the collaboration of the March Conservation Fund (MCF).

This new area to declare is located in El Carmen de Atrato, adjacent to the DRMI “Cuenca Alta del Río Atrato”, which was declared by Codechocó in 2017, which includes part of the Páramos del Sol – Las Alegrías complex and has a extension of almost 18,000 hectares; with which we would be able to consolidate a mosaic of conservation in this area of ​​importance for Chocó and Colombia.

“Since our arrival at the General Directorate of Codechocó, our purpose has been to consolidate a conservation and participatory development strategy with a territorial approach to protect one of the most biodiverse ecosystems, but at the same time the most threatened on the planet, for which this Alliance with ProAves and partners of great international recognition such as Global Wildlife Conservation and Rainforest Trust, would be of great importance as it becomes a pilot process for the country”, expressed Arnold Alexander Rincón López, General Director of Codechocó.