agreement to restart production — Enterprises

And certified industrial planthe resumption of relations with suppliers and customers but above all the restart of production by summer. Thus, with this path, the property aims to bring the crisis out of the Fox Bompani of Ostellatohistoric home appliance company in the Ferrara area.

In Bologna it was signed at the end of a meeting between owners, trade unions, Region and local authorities a report in which the path for the company relaunch. At the meeting convened by the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collaattended: the sole director of Fox Bompani, Henry Windassisted by Giorgio Tosini of Confindustria Emilia Central Area and by the consultant James Iannelli; Gianni Michele Padovanipresident of the Province of Ferrara, the mayors of Ostellato and Fiscaglia, Elena Rossi and Fabio Tosi; the representatives of Fiom Cgil and Fim Cisl of Ferrara and the Rsu. The initials of the text, in the presence of theregional employment agency.

Path

Among the points signed by the parties, the need for a business plan sworn by an expert as required by new code of corporate crisis procedures, which will then have to be presented in a short time for sharing with credit institutions and suppliers. Shared goal of resuming production by the summer. Furthermore, the conditions for the resumption of relations and supplies will have to be defined with the suppliers, starting with those most involved. Just as new medium-term contracts will have to be concluded with customers: with the main customer is a 5-year supply contract has already been renewed.

The parties have agreed to reconvene within the month of July to monitor the progress of the commitments.