Agreements were signed between the Quibdó mayor’s office and the vendors of the Plaza de Mercado

On May 3, the mayor’s office of Quibdò ordered the police to carry out an operation to evict and destroy the stalls of the vendors that are located on the outside platform of the market square. Said action generated the rejection of the vendors, who went to the mayor’s office, stoned her, and there were clashes with the police.

Today, May 5, a dialogue was held between the mayor of Quibdó, Martín Sánchez Valencia, and the representatives of the vendors of the Plaza de Mercado, and the following agreements were reached.

*The Administration undertakes to repair the damages caused to the vendors, as a result of the dismantling of the roofs; Tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, the inventory of the products that were affected will begin and it will be compared with that previously carried out by the Municipal Ombudsman, who was the guarantor of the operation.

*Eight days after the inventory is carried out, the municipal entity undertakes to make said repair effective.

*The Municipal Administration must inform the board of the market square of any intervention that it is going to carry out in it and there must be a prior agreement between the Administration and the vendors of the square, with the participation of the control organisms, such as as Ombudsman, Attorney, Defender.

*Through the Secretary of Government, the security in the Market Square will be reviewed together with the National Police and periodic rounds will be requested in it.

*A visit to the square will be made to prepare a diagnosis in order to recondition the spaces for vendors, including the filling.

*The municipal administration undertakes to delimit the spaces of each job with the accompaniment of the representatives of the vendors of the Plaza de Mercado and the Public Ministry. (The defined space will be 1 mx 1.30)

*Establish a general schedule for the operation of the Market Square

*Carry out the accompaniment for the update of the internal regulations of the place that will be reviewed jointly.

For their part, the representatives of the Plaza de Mercado assumed the following commitments:

*Occupy only the assigned space.

*Keep the space clean.

*Do not have more than one assigned position.

*Accompany the Administration in the definition of spaces.

*Control excessive noise caused by sound equipment, to reduce noise pollution at the hands of the municipal administration that will help with the control and confiscation of the equipment that causes such pollution.

*The representatives of the vendors agree to request a hearing with the director of the DPS to look at the status of the Market Square project presented by the Municipal Administration.

The Municipal Administration in coordination with the representatives of the Plaza de Mercado, on May 7, 2023, will carry out a cleaning and cleaning day in said plaza.