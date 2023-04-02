The deputies of the Legislative Assembly issued the provisions to protect the agricultural and livestock lands surrounding the peripheral Claudia Lars, as well as those included in the Irrigation and Drainage District No. 1, Zapotitán.

“In Plenary 101 we approved a Favorable Opinion to my initiative, for the protection of productive agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the Claudia Lars Peripheral,” said the deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Norma Lobo.

With this initiative, 3,000 hectares of agricultural and livestock lands will be protected, likewise, it will allow the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment to have the legal tools to ensure the proper use of soils.