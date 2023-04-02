Home News Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral Claudia Lars are declared protected lands
News

Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral Claudia Lars are declared protected lands

by admin
Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral Claudia Lars are declared protected lands
Home The last Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral Claudia Lars are declared protected lands
The latestNationals

Apr 01, 2023, 20:30 pm

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly issued the provisions to protect the agricultural and livestock lands surrounding the peripheral Claudia Lars, as well as those included in the Irrigation and Drainage District No. 1, Zapotitán.

“In Plenary 101 we approved a Favorable Opinion to my initiative, for the protection of productive agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the Claudia Lars Peripheral,” said the deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Norma Lobo.

With this initiative, 3,000 hectares of agricultural and livestock lands will be protected, likewise, it will allow the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment to have the legal tools to ensure the proper use of soils.



Next PostSICA opens the doors to Russia

See also  What do Russian public opinion think about the war in Ukraine? Here are the reactions on social networks

You may also like

Ukraine news: Abbot of Kiev Pechersk Lavra under...

PNC captures two people who tried to make...

“María de Buenos Aires”, the first opera-tango arrives...

Traditional Bottrop company with two reasons to celebrate

Two dead and 10 burned in a clandestine...

How many children does Falcao have and how...

The training course for administrators (information officers) of...

Federal Council approves 49-euro ticket – NWB Livefeed

Majucla School Center holds festival in a gang-free...

Global study on antibiotic resistant bacteria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy