Agricultural and Rural Departments Prepare for Heavy Rainfall and Focus on Disaster Relief for Good Harvests

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 27 (Reporter Li Dong) – The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall from west to east in China‘s Huaxi to Huanghuai area in the coming days. The cumulative rainfall during this period is expected to be significant, posing a high risk of geological disasters and complicating flood control efforts. In order to effectively manage agricultural flood control and minimize the impact of disasters, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has issued a notice to agricultural and rural departments at all levels.

The Ministry’s notice emphasizes the importance of relying on disaster relief to ensure good harvests. It calls for scientific and effective response strategies and urges departments to release timely early warning information through various communication methods, including television, radio, and mobile phone text messages. Strengthening disaster monitoring and reporting is crucial to ensuring accurate and timely information submission. Measures to prevent lodging or damage caused by strong convective weather on fruit trees, greenhouses, and livestock and poultry pens are also recommended.

Following heavy rainfall, precise guidance and services will be necessary to facilitate production recovery. The Ministry will organize experts to assess the impact of the disaster and deploy agricultural technicians to provide classified guidance based on local conditions. Additionally, measures such as drainage, farmland repair, and support for flooded rice seedlings will be implemented to promote growth recovery.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlights the need to ensure no major epidemic outbreaks after the disaster. It advises comprehensive disinfection of flooded livestock and poultry pens, utensils, and breeding water bodies, as well as timely harmless treatment of dead livestock, poultry, and aquatic products. Strengthened epidemic monitoring and allocation of animal epidemic prevention supplies will be carried out promptly, along with emergency enhanced immunization based on the actual situation.

Regarding growers, the Ministry emphasizes the risk of disease and insect pests spreading due to high humidity after rainfall. It urges the implementation of prevention and control measures, including unified prevention and emergency control strategies, to curb the spread of diseases and pests such as southern rust and spot disease of corn.

The Ministry’s measures aim to ensure minimal agricultural losses and a successful autumn harvest despite the challenging weather conditions. By closely monitoring and responding to heavy rainfall, China is taking proactive steps to protect its agricultural sector and secure food production.

