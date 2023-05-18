Agricultural extension advances in Huila

The strategy with which more than 11,000 producers from 6 productive chains will be impacted, seeks to make the Huila countryside more competitive and sustainable, through comprehensive support from the agricultural unions.

The construction of a new model of productive development, where the regions occupy a preponderant role, detaching themselves from centralism through the promotion of agro-industry and the addition of value to products.

The news is that this project seems to be advancing positively, with the work of the professionals of the Agricultural Extension team, attached to the Ministry of Agriculture and Mining of the Department, the accompaniment of municipal agricultural links, and undoubtedly the commitment of unions such as the Comité de Ganaderos del Huila, Fundecafé, and Fedepanela, who have been carrying out interesting field work.

Fedepanela has already begun providing care to producers from Isnos, San Agustín, and Pitalito, municipalities where 68% of the prioritized beneficiaries in the panela chain are concentrated.

Finally, the articulation exercise that is being carried out not only by the agricultural unions, but also by municipal liaisons, to land this information in the territories, is highlighted.

The Agricultural Extension project will impact 11,031 Huila producers from 6 productive chains, 1,012 of them in the north, 1,053 in the northeast, 2,922 in the west, 2,268 in the center, 1,126 in the northwest, and 2,650 in the south of the department.