Domicio Zacarias, Manager of the entity’s Pilar Branch, pointed out that they are granting parallel loans to specific producers in their Payments, so that they can face the drilling of wells to obtain the vital liquid and face the drought.

He also announced that the availability of extraordinary capital is being managed to grant loans in the context of the current emergency.

The Manager of the Pilar Qualification Agricultural Credit, indicated at another time that, despite the emergency due to drought, the entity’s client producers maintain the repayment of credits as they have been doing for several years now, he announced, that in In a short time, resources will be available for those interested in accessing new loans.