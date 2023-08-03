Agricultural Ministry Expects Bumper Harvest as Early Rice Harvest Concludes and Late Rice Planting Accelerates

Early Rice Harvest in China Expected to Achieve Bumper Crop

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China has reported that the early rice harvest across the country is now complete and is projected to achieve a bumper crop this year. The planting area for early rice remained stable, and the meteorological conditions during the growth period were generally normal. The implementation of key measures such as centralized seedling raising, typhoon prevention, and rush to harvest and dry contributed to the expected high production.

In Lichuan County, Jiangxi province, the harvest of early rice is coming to an end. Local authorities dispatched a technical service team to guide growers in seizing the fine weather and harvesting at the right time. More than 500 harvesters were organized to provide services such as calling agricultural machinery to the field, ensuring efficient and timely harvesting. Additionally, 30 harvesters were coordinated from neighboring counties in Fujian to support rush harvesting, allowing farmers to promptly plant the second season of late rice.

To facilitate the collection and storage of wet millet for farmers in the Xinjian District of Nanchang City, the local agriculture and grain department launched a through-train service for wet millet delivery. Over 100 vehicles were arranged to collect grain at the village head for free, directly from the field. This saved farmers from the laborious work of turning the rice under high temperatures. Grain trucks from drying factories were also sent to help transport the grain, saving farmers on freight costs.

Despite the challenges posed by Typhoon No. 5 “Dusuri” during the early rice harvest in Fujian, the province quickly organized harvesting teams and agricultural technicians to assist growers in harvesting mature crops and ensuring safe storage. In several locations, the yield per mu was measured to be higher than in previous years, ranging from 520 kg to 600 kg.

As the harvest of early rice concludes, the sowing and planting of late rice is accelerating across the country. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, over 80% of the nationwide late rice planting has been completed. Guangdong province has already exceeded 50% of its late rice planting. The implementation of projects such as “turning small fields into large fields” and “changing dry land with water” has increased the mechanization level of farming and harvesting, improving efficiency.

In Nanchang County, Jiangxi province, precise rice sowing and transplanting of strong seedlings have been adopted to shorten the growth period of late rice. By extending the age of late rice seedlings, the crops are turning green faster, reducing their exposure to cold dew wind and effectively minimizing risks.

Xiangxiang City in Hunan province has also made progress in late rice transplanting. The village has transferred scattered cultivated land to increase land utilization and farmers’ income. An agricultural machinery cooperative has been established, and agreements have been signed with “old mobile phone hands” in the village. The cooperative now manages a significant number of agricultural machinery and has received numerous service orders. The cooperative aims to seize the favorable weather and maximize planting in the fields.

According to the latest data, 83.1% of the country’s late rice has been planted, which is 1.4 percentage points faster than the same period last year.

