Agricultural trade: thieves steal hundreds of canisters of pesticides

According to the police, according to the first investigations, based on the amount of stolen goods, it must be assumed that there were several perpetrators. They apparently drove to the company premises in a vehicle to remove the canisters.

The responsible department of the Ansbach criminal police takes over the further investigations. The officials are asking witnesses who have seen a vehicle on the company premises during the above-mentioned period or who have made any other suspicious observations in this connection to contact the Central Franconia criminal investigation service on 0911 2112-3333.