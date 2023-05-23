Home » Agricultural trade: thieves steal hundreds of canisters of pesticides
News

Agricultural trade: thieves steal hundreds of canisters of pesticides

by admin
Agricultural trade: thieves steal hundreds of canisters of pesticides

According to the police, according to the first investigations, based on the amount of stolen goods, it must be assumed that there were several perpetrators. They apparently drove to the company premises in a vehicle to remove the canisters.

The responsible department of the Ansbach criminal police takes over the further investigations. The officials are asking witnesses who have seen a vehicle on the company premises during the above-mentioned period or who have made any other suspicious observations in this connection to contact the Central Franconia criminal investigation service on 0911 2112-3333.

See also  200,000 euros damage: Crane falls on Claas tractor with dump truck

You may also like

Agreement in the Regau budget dispute, but the...

Series and movie tips: Sect, Arnold Schwarzenegger and...

The crucial difference between femicide and homicide

What is this OKR anyway?

F-16s are worth the risk for Ukraine

Discord between the Council and the Valledupar Mayor’s...

High temperatures confirm delay in the arrival of...

Sin gas ni regasificadora

Jiangsu’s ecological environment continues to improve, and its...

Warning strike in retail in SH – effects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy