Agricultural weather: Rain and frost put farmers' patience to the test
Agricultural weather: Rain and frost put farmers’ patience to the test

Agricultural weather: Rain and frost put farmers’ patience to the test

Die soil temperature is around 6°C during the day and around 0°C at night. There will be some scattered rain during the course of Saturday. At the Sunday the rain decreases something to and it falls in large parts of Germany rain and occasionally snow.

As a result, the temperatures also drop. During the day on Sunday it will be around 3°C. At night it will be frosty cold with temperatures around -3°C in the south and east and around 0°C in the north-west. The ground temperatures are in the low single-digit range around 3°C during the day and around 0°C at night.

