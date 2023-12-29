Agriculture and cattle rearing have been the occupations of almost every prophet, Army Chief

Friday, December 29, 2023, 6:59 PM Important News

Rawalpindi: Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that by creating an atmosphere of excitement, despair and chaos on social media, the impression is being given through false news that the state is losing its existence. According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), during his address at the National Farmers’ Convention, he said that rumors and negative things are being said about Pakistan, but you should know that there are only two in the name of the word. The states have been established, the state of Tayyaba and the state of Pakistan, this is not just a coincidence, they will suppress all kinds of mafia together with the nation.

Also, General Asim Munir said that agriculture and animal husbandry has been the profession of almost every prophet, as this profession involves discipline, suffering, growth, and patience, resulting in immense rewards. The Army Chief said that Pakistan is rich in resources, Pakistan has glaciers, rivers, mountains, and fertile land that provides the world‘s best rice, fruits like kino and mango, treasures like granite, gold and copper.

He said that in the 60s, Pakistan was the fastest growing country in Asia, but we forgot the three thousand principles of Quaid-e-Azam – faith, unity, organization, which led to decline. Army Chief General Asim Munir said that the purpose of Green Pakistan Initiative is that we have to work on agriculture first, a large part of the income of Green Pakistan Initiative will go to the provinces while the rest will be kept for farmers and agricultural research. Army’s role in this is only to serve the people and farmers.

He said that Agriculture Malls will be organized in all districts where farmers will have access to all kinds of agricultural facilities, easy agricultural loans, cold storage chain, climate change resistant seeds and genetically engineered livestock. Supply will be ensured.

Share this: Facebook

X

