In a letter, leaders of the region ask the Government for concrete solutions after the avalanche that occurred in Rosas (Cauca). They assure that their only purpose is to propose solutions beyond emergency care as such, after which, so far, 920 people have been affected, who are part of 248 families, mostly from the municipality of Rosas.

Among the authors of the letter are Santiago Montenegro, president of Asofondos; Armando Montenegro, economist and chairman of the firm BTG Pactual; the politician Antonio Navarro Wolf; the lawyer and politician Parmenio Cuéllar, who emphasize the need to go beyond the relocation of peasants, a task that has already been identified by the Government.

Other names that appear at the end of the letter are Eduardo Zúñiga, Jaime Rodríguez, Myriam Rojas S., Erick Velasco Burbano, Germán Serrano, Germán Ponce Córdoba and Juan David Reina Rozo

EL NUEVO SIGLO precisely spoke about it with the representative of Nariño Erick Velasco.

THE NEW CENTURY: How is the road currently after what happened in Rosas more than a month ago?

ERICK VELASCO: The prior consultations that allowed the purchase of 15 hectares, 77 machines and there are 110 people working continuously have been carried out between the ANI and indigenous communities. Five bridges are going to be built, the foundations of the main bridge are already in place.

The alternation plan will be changed due to the fact that some perishable products have been affected, the passage in both directions will be in half-day shifts, and not daily, as had been handled.

At the same time, claims are being made because the new dual carriageway does not meet the inclination and width requirements for heavy transport.

THE NEW CENTURY: How do you see the reaction of the national government to address this emergency on the road?

EV: A coordination effort has been deployed between different ministries and entities to face the emergency. Thanks to decree 2113 of November 2022 on the declaration of a national emergency due to the La Niña phenomenon, the national government has been able to allocate $64 billion, distributed among: $12 thousand for fuel, $15 thousand for alternate roads, $12 thousand for the Tumaco highway, $15,000 for dredging the port, $10,000 for the dairy sector, of which $4,000 for freight, and $6,000 for Mincomercio and Minciencias to advance the installed production capacity of dairy products in Nariño. On the other hand, $70,000 have been set aside for the Pasto-Popayán Pan-American Highway. With these resources, the works are already being carried out.

The Ministry of Commerce has enlisted decrees that are in the process of being signed, which will allow for temporary tax relief measures for the business sector. Grace period in taxes for the months of January, February and March. Said taxes may be paid in the month of May without applying interest. Credit quotas will be announced in alliance with Bancóldex.

ENS: What continues to be the greatest need of the inhabitants of the south of the country after this emergency?

EV: There are two sectors most affected by shortages: the agricultural sector, especially rural women; commerce sector, especially informal merchants, since they depend on the sale of products that came from the interior of the country. Regarding medicines and the health sector, there is no shortage, guarantees are given for medicines from the POS, but there is a risk of shortages in oxygen and the supply of reagents and supplies for imaging.

In general, the increase in the cost of living has increased since the time of the pandemic. That is why there is a proposal for productive sectors focused on encouraging internal production and distribution.

This is the department’s opportunity to create a long-term development proposal for the region.

Fernando Velasco, high regional councilor and crisis manager, has announced that on February 23, the president will be visiting the territory again to analyze the crisis and make a territorial pact for the south, with strategic proposals that will be included in the PND.