As Minister of Agriculture, Cem Özdemir apparently wants to exert a massive influence on nutrition in Germany. In addition to the planned advertising ban for products containing sugar, he also calls for a ban on advertising for dairy products, for fruit and vegetable juices and for types of bread.

Change the world with bans

“The advertising ban for products containing sugar planned by Federal Food Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) is obviously much more far-reaching than previously assumed. This is reported by “Bild” with reference to the draft bill.

According to this, advertising bans for dairy products, types of bread and fruit and vegetable juices are also planned. For example, milk and milk drinks, drinks made from soy, nuts or seeds must not contain any sugar or sweeteners in order to be advertised. Cheese and quark may only contain 20 grams of total fat and 1.3 grams of salt (per 100 grams), quotes “Bild” from the draft. In the case of butter and other fat spreads, products with more than 20 grams of saturated fat and 1.3 grams of salt (per 100 grams) may not be advertised. In the case of buttermilk, sour milk and sour cream, yoghurt, cream cheese, sweetened quark preparations, etc., this maximum limit applies to 2.5 grams of fat and 10 grams of sugar (per 100 grams). A complete ban is planned for the advertising of cakes, sweet biscuits and similar small baked goods. Dough used to make these baked goods and baked or cooked desserts are also affected. In addition, chocolate (also white) and other cocoa products, muesli bars and sweet spreads are excluded from an application aimed at children, as are ice cream and energy drinks. Snacks must also contain no sugar and only 0.1 grams of salt (per hundred grams) in order not to fall under the advertising ban. Juices (100% fruit and vegetable juices, juices made from juice concentrates) must not contain sugar or other sweeteners in order to be advertised. Processed or preserved fruit, vegetables and processed or preserved legumes may only contain ten grams of sugar (per 100 grams), writes “Bild”. The planned ban is intended for advertising “which, by its nature, is particularly suitable for inducing or encouraging children to consume.”

All types of media and advertising options are affected between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., including advertising on radio, the Internet, in newspapers and on video platforms. Outdoor advertising and sponsoring is also prohibited. Fines of up to 30,000 euros are planned, according to “Bild” in the draft.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: butter prices in the supermarket, via dts news agency