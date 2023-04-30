Agriculture, visit by Masaf Undersecretary Luigi D’Eramo. Councilor Satta: “Optimal dialogue between the Region and the Ministry with attention to all the supply chains of the sector”

– Two days of institutional meetings and visits to the realities of the Sardinian agricultural heritage, in particular the wine and cork sectors: the Councilor for Agriculture, Valeria Satta, accompanied the undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests (Masaf ) Luigi D’Eramo in an inspection of the realities of Sulcis and Gallura.“It was an honor to have our Undersecretary for Agriculture with us – declared commissioner Satta – with whom we were able to discuss the projects and investments that the Government has already put in place and which it expects to implement in the short term for the compartment. An important visit to let him get to know the realities and products of Sardinia up close, a unique land that must be told as it deserves”.

Yesterday commissioner Satta and undersecretary d’Eramo met with local administrators, operators of farms and the wine sector in the localities of Santadi, Sant’Anna Arresi, and Nuxis. Today the visit continued in northern Sardinia for an inspection of the cork oaks and a meeting with the local mayors.



The undersecretary of Masaf highlighted how the future of the agricultural and livestock sector, a strategic sector for the economy of our island, will have to bring together innovation and local customs, so as to “make the sector increasingly competitive while safeguarding the tradition and remaining a leader in quality” and spoke of the funds allocated by the Government to innovation, mechanization and precision agriculture and the modernization of oil mills, as well as those for research.

“We have returned to Sulcis again, this time together with Undersecretary D’Eramo – said councilor Satta – to testify how much this territory has to offer in terms of the very high quality of its products and excellence. Today we moved to Gallura to listen instead to the representatives of the cork sector and the local administrators of the territories involved”. In the council chamber of the Municipality of Calangianus, councilor Satta and the undersecretary of Masaf were received by the mayor of the town, Fabio Albieri, for a meeting attended by the mayors of the neighboring municipalities and other representatives of the island’s politics and business.



“The cork sector in Sardinia – explained the Councilor for Agriculture – was a European and world leader until the 90s, when there was a sudden slowdown for the sector which inevitably had repercussions on the entire economic fabric and social life of the area. I have therefore undertaken to reopen the cork table: to do so, as always, I will listen to all the parties involved in order to be able to make decisions that respond to as many needs as possible. Also on this issue – concluded the exponent of the Giunta Solinas – Undersecretary D’Eramo has given us maximum availability for the connection between the Region and the Ministry”.