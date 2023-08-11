Agrigento, racism in the restaurant: ‘The chef is black’ and they go away – News

A sixty-year-old tourist entered the Ginger people & food restaurant in Agrigento with her partner and after seeing the menu she called the waitress asking her if the owner was black. When she answered in the affirmative, she left. Carmelo Roccaro, president of the social cooperative that manages the restaurant, recounts the episode of racism on his Facebook profile and is reported by the Giornale di Sicilia. The cook is Marame Cissè, a skilled professional who has won several competitions also winning the title of world champion of Couscous, born in Senegal and arrived in Agrigento in 2012 to reunite with her husband. “After a few minutes I saw you get up from the table, disturbed, and head towards the exit – writes Roccaro in the post Letter to a stranger – I came towards you to understand what was happening but you didn’t look at me and, somewhat annoyed , you didn’t even answer my greeting and you just walked away. Karima looked at me with wide eyes and open mouth saying ‘After seeing the menu the lady asked me if by chance the owner of the restaurant was a neg…of color. And at my confirmation she got up saying she no longer wanted to dine here…'”. “I don’t know who you are, your story, your problems and I don’t even dare to judge you – he continues -. I only know that I felt great sadness in my heart. Last night I became aware of how deep and rooted this feeling is that emerges from dark side of people. But, it will seem strange to you, yesterday I also admired you. I admired you because you had the coherence to say what many people, fellow citizens, friends think but don’t have the courage to admit”. “It doesn’t matter – she adds – if it’s rubbish, but you said it, you let out what is hidden inside you, you were, in your own way, sincere. Because, you see, we are here precisely because there are people like you , and we don’t mind comments like “u vidisti? Come to the kitchen on all nivuri” or the “niggers!” shouted by the cars speeding in front of our restaurant”.

