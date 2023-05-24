Agro announces losses before the possible arrival of El Niño – Crónica

There is uncertainty in agriculture due to the possible arrival of El Niño.

In some cantons of the province of Loja, in recent weeks, heavy rains have put farmers in trouble. Corn crops and other products are at risk of being lost. They recommend adopting precautionary measures in order to avoid losses.

The panorama is uncertain for the agricultural sector of Loja, the heavy rains prevent the normal growth of the different crops.

When warning of a possible El Niño phenomenon, the production of rice, coffee and corn could be affected.

In the Tabacal sector, Pindal canton; Gloria Guillin Bereche, who grows corn, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that there is concern. “The plantations cannot develop or grow because, for a few weeks, it has not stopped raining.”

Last February she sowed corn, however, the progress of the crop is not happening as planned, the farmer said.

The problem is greater because to start the activity, “I had to ask for a loan, and then it is impossible to pay it, if the harvests are not good,” he pointed out.

Caution

Jamil Ramón Vivanco, an agronomist and dedicated to the cultivation of coffee, said that we find ourselves with an altered rain cycle, that is, “this year, the El Niño phenomenon will affect the entire summer season in the province of Loja, preventing the growth of coffee, corn and vegetable crops.

According to the professional, it is even estimated that, until September and October, there will be rainfall.

Incidence

Ramón Vivanco stated that they wait for the summer season to be able to dry the coffee, but when it rains it will harm the harvest and post-harvest of the product.

The same situation is with vegetables and greens. He recommended cleaning the drainage channels, so that, in case of rain, there is no excess water.

In addition, “the farmer must be aware of the weather forecasts, so that he can control humidity and prevent the presence of pests and diseases,” the professional concluded. (YO)