AGRONOMIST ENGINEERS REPUDATE CHANGE OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF THE MAG IN AN EVIDENT NON-RESPECT TO PROFESSIONALS « Cde News

SAN PEDRO (special envoy) The association of Agricultural Engineers issued a statement regarding the recent change of vice minister within the MAG, where they fired Victor Coronel Correa, a highly qualified professional, only to include Daniel Ortíz Báez and continue with the political moves . Minister Carlos Giménez said that he did not understand with Víctor Coronel Correa, with a more technical profile. MAG sources remember that Giménez agreed to the position so that Galaverna would assume his seat in the Senate

The recent change in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), a key portfolio for the government, caught the attention of many professionals in the sector. The political issue seems to be the key that explains the recent departure of Vice Minister Víctor Coronel Correa, indicated by MAG sources as a qualified cadre.

Coronel did not last even three months in office and on Monday he was replaced via presidential decree by Daniel Ortíz Báez. Close collaborators assured that the thing could be seen coming due to the differences between Coronel and Minister Carlos Giménez, which began from the moment they arrived at the portfolio.

There is a fact about the origin of each one that marks the distance between Giménez and his now former number two: while Coronel had a more technical profile, the minister was appointed to give his seat to Nano Galaverna in the Senate.

Víctor Coronel remained only 88 days as vice minister of the MAG

In the MAG they reported that Coronel was aware that he would not last long. “They didn’t even give him an official credential,” said a source. Giménez would have put Coronel as vice only to ingratiate himself with some politicians, but there were never any intentions to keep him, said the official from the portfolio headed by Giménez.

Others go a little further and point out that during the months he was in the Ministry, Giménez never spoke with his vice minister, which already indicated what would happen three months later.

Sources indicate that Coronel, with several master’s degrees in agribusiness and environmental management, never had the support of his superior in the attempt to modify the traditional way in which the MAG is managed, that is, “for the photo.” “Monday and Tuesday the minister holds hearings and then the rest of the week he participates in the delivery of chicks, machetes and wheelbarrows,” they noted.

Another of the possible reasons that Ministry sources handle is the vice minister’s intention of an internal reform to encourage production rather than holding fairs and other more marketing activities that the portfolio has been carrying out.

With this change, before the end of the first 100 days of the Peña government, the high professional cost suffered by the administration and, in particular, a Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, due to a question of political quota, is confirmed.

For his part, Giménez said that the new vice minister is an “empathetic” person with what he wants for the Ministry. “The person who must work with me has to understand me and with Coronel Correa we do not understand each other, there are no other reasons,” he told The nation.

