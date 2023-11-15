AGROSAVIA researcher participated in the Arid Lands Summer School in Jordan

21 representatives from 14 countries participated in this course on pastoralism held in the city of Amman in the Middle East.

For four days, researcher Clara Viviana Rúa Bustamante from AGROSAVIA’s Motilonia Research Center participated in the “First Drylands Summer School”, a course aligned with the sustainable development goals and the different programs of the World Food Organization (FAO). its acronym in English).

The academic agenda combined conferences and field work considering as a central axis transformative approaches to building climate resilient dryland systems and addressing key knowledge in: sustainable transformation and socio-ecological resilience; the role of forests and agrosilvopastoral systems; economic sustainability in drylands through sustainable value chains and connections to rural markets; the role of trees and livestock management in restoring dryland ecosystems; the implementation of afforestation and restoration techniques in grasslands and drylands; communications promotion tools, networks and good practices to defend your transformative initiatives or actions.

For Rúa Bustamante “participation in the summer school has been a great opportunity, since at AGROSAVIA we have seen the need to deepen the development of research initiatives and knowledge transfer in arid territories in Colombia, where transformation is necessary. of these, considering environmental, social and economic approaches as pillars of sustainability, and where articulated and participatory work with communities and interested parties (stakeholders) is of great importance.”

At the same time, he highlighted that “with satisfaction I can say that in Colombia and specifically from AGROSAVIA, we have been incorporating some of the tools, methodologies, approaches and technologies that were shared by other countries in the summer school, however, it is of great importance international collaborative work in order to understand in greater depth technologies with potential for validation and linkage in Colombia and South America.”

This course was organized by the Committee of Forestry Working Group on Dryland Forests and Agrosilvopastoral Systems (COFO WG), in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council of Southern Africa, Jordan University of Science and Technology, Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, University of Jordan and World Overview of Conservation Approaches and Technologies (WOCAT).

The countries that participated were Saudi Arabia, Jordan, India, Iran, Finland, Austria, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Senegal, Tanzania, South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom and Colombia representing South America.

Technology in the Middle East and Africa

Clara Rúa highlighted three key aspects in terms of technology and projects developed in the Middle East and Africa in arid pastoral territories:

Rehabilitation of grasslands through the propagation of adapted native species considering the traditional knowledge of the shepherds, and the community in general, in addition to agrosilvopastoral systems.

Transformational approaches (environmental, social and economic) are essential to contribute to improving the resilience of productive systems in drylands based on the current situation and the perspective of sustainable transformation in the medium and long term.

Good governance and a gender perspective approach are key to transforming productive systems in drylands in an articulated manner with communities.

In turn, the researcher pointed out that “Jordan and the countries of the Middle East have a high percentage of dry lands, deserts where grazing by communities (mostly Bedouin) has historically predominated.” In the summer school, the importance of recognizing and valuing the traditional knowledge of these communities was highlighted, as well as the importance of working jointly between public and private institutions, organizations and other interested parties to incorporate strategies that contribute to the sustainable development of the territories. pastoral areas worldwide, these being the livelihood of many families and making a great contribution to the ecosystems where they develop. An example of this was the project socialized in the visit to the Royal Botanical Garden of Amman, Jordan, with the objective of carrying out an analysis of the interested parties of the rangeland rehabilitation program (Community-Based Rangeland Rehabilitation program – CBRR), which is being developed sustainable grasslands and efficient management strategies through the recovery of knowledge of the communities with interventions.”

A pastoral knowledge network

Rúa recently joined PastorAméricas, a regional network of civil society organizations attached to the FAO pastoral knowledge center based in Rome. This network operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru and now Colombia through various initiatives to strengthen capacities and promote pastoralism.

“For Colombia and AGROSAVIA it is of great importance to belong to PastorAméricas, since this network is part of the global network of pastors, the World Alliance of Mobile Indigenous Peoples (WAMIP), acts within the framework of platforms such as the Global Agenda for Livestock Sustainable Development, the Livestock Environmental Assessment and Performance Alliance (LEAP) and the Global Grasslands Initiative of the International Land Coalition (ILC),” he added.

According to the FAO Pastoral Knowledge Center, pastoralism in Latin America has as its most distinctive characteristic the breeding of camelids such as llamas, alpacas, vicuñas and guanacos, although sheep, goats and cattle are also raised. Important arid zones include most of northern Mexico, the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia and Venezuela, the Brazilian savanna and caatinga, the dry Chaco scrubland between Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, and the cold Patagonian steppe shared by Argentina. and Chile. Periodically flooded areas also host different specific pastoral practices of great ecological and cultural importance, such as the Llanos shared by Venezuela and Colombia, the floodable areas (“bañados”) of the Bermejo and Pilcomayo basins in Paraguay and Argentina, and the Pantanal. in Brazil.

For the year 2026, the United Nations has declared the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, reflecting the importance of rangelands in creating a sustainable environment, economic growth and resilient livelihoods for communities around the world. . Clara Viviana Rúa comments, “The summer school allowed us to learn much more about this initiative, which is why I hope that FAO Colombia, AGROSAVIA and other interested institutions will join in and begin working towards it.”

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

