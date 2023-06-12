Home » Aguachica firefighters continue to cease activities
News

Aguachica firefighters continue to cease activities

by admin
Aguachica firefighters continue to cease activities

Critical and delicate, this is how they catalog the situation that the Aguachica Volunteer Fire Department is going through, whose personnel are in cessation of operational activities and hold the Municipal Administration responsible for any emergency that occurs in the territory and can be attended to.

The men in blue are awaiting payment of the remainder of the agreement with the Aguachica Mayor’s Office corresponding to the year 2022. Since June 6 they decided to declare a general strike and they still maintain their decision not to mobilize to attend to any emergency .

“For survival, most units have had to withdraw. We had 16 people, now there are only six who still resist leaving the ship in the hope that this will improve and they will pay us what they owe us,” said Mauricio Padilla, Operations Commander of the institution.

The Mayor’s Office owes them about 218 million pesos from the 2022 agreement, money that if canceled would get the entity out of the economic crisis, “this money would help us to pay us last year’s settlement, vacations, bonuses and a fortnight of the month of December, in addition to the salaries of 2023 and to be able to purchase fuel for the machines and fix others that are in poor condition”, he explained.

He reiterated that there are many emergencies in the territory, especially forest fires and traffic accidents on the dual carriageway. “We are sitting down and thank God there has not been an emergency where our presence is necessary, because if that happens we have no way to respond. We do not have gasoline for the vehicles, to repair the ones that we have damaged or how to move and it will be the full responsibility of the mayor Robinsón Manosalva if something happens ”, he assured.

See also  Twitter returned the blue chulito some accounts

You may also like

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Keep in mind the entrustment to shoulder the...

Superenalotto: released on the 6th, won 42 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy