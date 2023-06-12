Aguachica firefighters continue to cease activities

Critical and delicate, this is how they catalog the situation that the Aguachica Volunteer Fire Department is going through, whose personnel are in cessation of operational activities and hold the Municipal Administration responsible for any emergency that occurs in the territory and can be attended to.

The men in blue are awaiting payment of the remainder of the agreement with the Aguachica Mayor’s Office corresponding to the year 2022. Since June 6 they decided to declare a general strike and they still maintain their decision not to mobilize to attend to any emergency .

“For survival, most units have had to withdraw. We had 16 people, now there are only six who still resist leaving the ship in the hope that this will improve and they will pay us what they owe us,” said Mauricio Padilla, Operations Commander of the institution.

The Mayor’s Office owes them about 218 million pesos from the 2022 agreement, money that if canceled would get the entity out of the economic crisis, “this money would help us to pay us last year’s settlement, vacations, bonuses and a fortnight of the month of December, in addition to the salaries of 2023 and to be able to purchase fuel for the machines and fix others that are in poor condition”, he explained.

He reiterated that there are many emergencies in the territory, especially forest fires and traffic accidents on the dual carriageway. “We are sitting down and thank God there has not been an emergency where our presence is necessary, because if that happens we have no way to respond. We do not have gasoline for the vehicles, to repair the ones that we have damaged or how to move and it will be the full responsibility of the mayor Robinsón Manosalva if something happens ”, he assured.

