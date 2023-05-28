Home » Aguachica mayor attacked JEP magistrates
Aguachica mayor attacked JEP magistrates

Aguachica mayor attacked JEP magistrates

On Saturday afternoon, a video of the mayor of Aguachica, Robinson Manosalva, was released attacking the magistrates of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, who ordered him five days of arrest for negligence when it came to recovering the bodies of alleged victims of violence. .

“You are like a fag. That’s why there are the criminals, the bandits, the corrupt. One thing is that they give me a precautionary measure for not digging up some assholes who have been buried dead for more than 50 years, who have families, at the whim of some hijuep%{# guerrillas called magistrates”, can be heard in the audio that the mayor would have sent a councillor.

