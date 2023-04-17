Aguachica-Ocaña Bridge is not at risk of collapsing: INVÍAS

In recent days, the collapse of the ‘La Vieja’ bridge in the western part of the country, which keeps Valle del Cauca cut off from Quindío, has made national news. As a result of this, the deterioration of large highway infrastructures was evident and criticism of similar works did not take long through social networks. Such is the case of the bridge that connects Aguachica (south of Cesar) with Ocaña and the rest of Norte de Santander, of which several photographs circulated by Internet users and even public and political officials who assured that this building was about to to collapse

However, the National Highway Institute denied these claims. Elías Jaime, territorial director of INVÍAS, in Norte de Santander, explained that when he found out what was circulating on the networks, he went to the site in the company of the supervisor of the work and the contractor and they showed that the structure is normal and with guaranteed mobility.

Plan of the Aguachica-Ocaña bridge.

“That bridge is relatively new, it must be assumed that the foundation part was started by the Ruta del Sol concessionaire and when the national government liquidated Odebrech, which was the contractor, it went to INVÍAS and in 2018 it was contracted for the Aguas Claras-Ocaña, close to $32,000 million and the tender was made, thus contract 1108 of 2018 called Contractor-Constructor arose,” said the official.

He explained that the goal was to finish three bridges that the aforementioned concession had already started.

“There were the three vehicular bridges and a pedestrian bridge that is at the exit of the municipality of Río de Oro, in addition to maintaining the entire Aguachica-Ocaña corridor, that contract began in 2018 and ended in December 2020 and the contractor finished the works to satisfaction and that bridge was one of those works. When all this issue of social networks comes out and together with the audit and contractor, the plans are reviewed and it is evident that there are some piles more than 12 meters deep, what is seen in the photos that were published is not part of the bridge bases; In addition, the supervision and the contractor carried out the resistance tests and everything was found to be normal, that is, a well-built and guaranteed bridge”, Elías Jaime pointed out.

He added that the bridge has three axes: a central one of 25 meters and two lateral ones of 13 and 15 meters respectively.

San Pedro Bridge in Curumaní.

RISK IN CURUMANÍ BY STATE OF THE SAN PEDRO BRIDGE

One of the structures that does have a risk of falling and that if it did happen would leave the Caribbean region with the interior of the country cut off is the San Pedro bridge located in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Curumaní.

According to the Secretary of Works of Curumaní, Numis Alejandra Carcamo, the communications made to the national government for the bridge to be intervened have been reiterated, but they have not received a response.

“Officies have been sent directly to INVÍAS and the mayor has tried to communicate with the director of the Cesar section, but up to now an immediate intervention has been impossible,” said Carcamo.

He explained that it is not only the repair of the bridge but also an intervention in the San Pedro River, which must be drained or else the work would be lost.

“They have repaired certain sections of the road and it has not been done efficiently in the holes that are famous at the national level and is a concern for the municipality,” the official pointed out.

In this regard, EL PILÓN consulted INVÍAS in Cesar and indicated that this was from the National Infrastructure Agency, ANI.

EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN