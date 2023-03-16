After eight dates of the first semester of the Colombian League, Águilas Doradas managed to remain in the lead after the defeat of América de Cali in their visit to Santa Fe. draws and only one loss. In what has to do with Deportivo Pereira, the Matecañas with their defeat dropped to tenth place and tomorrow they will receive Atlético Nacional at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, starting at 8 pm.

League positions

1. Golden Eagles. 15 points

2. Boyaca Chico. 13

3. America. 13

4. National. 13

5. Envigado. 13

6. Oil Alliance. eleven

7. Millionaires. 10

8. Bucaramanga. 10

9. Meal. 10

10. Deportivo Pereira. 10

11. Jaguars. 9

12. Santa Fe. 9

13. Tolima. 9

14. Medellín. 8

15. Once Caldas. 8

16. Cali. 7

17. Union Magdalena. 7

18. Wheels. 7

19. Equity. 6

20. Junior. 6