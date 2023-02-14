Home News Águilas Doradas did not request permits from Dimayor or Valledupar
News

Águilas Doradas did not request permits from Dimayor or Valledupar

by admin
Águilas Doradas did not request permits from Dimayor or Valledupar

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Valledupar Fútbol Club presented the 2023 season at a press conference that was attended by the president of the institution, Nicholas Baena, as well as members of the coaching staff and players.

In addition to the topic about the 2023 season, THE PYLON He consulted President Baena about the rumors and information about a possible arrival in the second semester by the Águilas Doradas club in Valledupar.

Águilas Doradas celebrates one of the goals in the 2-1 victory over Once Caldas. / Dimayor.

In this regard, Baena was emphatic and noted that “Dimayor’s statutes are very clear and any team that arrives in a new department or a city that already has a team must ask for permission.”

He further added that:I have not received any calls, Dimayor has not received any calls, there is no permission requested, for now that is not a reality, I do not know how it will develop later.

These statements are added to the statement issued by the Antioquia club in which they announced that the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau de Valledupar It will not be your new home for the South American Cup.

The painting of Antioquia recognized that “In recent days the possibility of the city of Valledupar arose, whose municipal and government authorities showed interest and complete disposition” to host the team, but to play the Copa Sudamericana. He did not confirm that they were interested in playing the League in this part of the country.

See also  3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Shanghai, 62 new local asymptomatic infections – yqqlm

You may also like

Self slap!It is rumored that the airship appeared...

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among the 10...

Energy and gas service would be at risk...

Fear in Casanare due to the appearance of...

James Rodríguez completed 20 games at Olympiacos, did...

Before it was called chaos

Demolition stage at the Lesser Coliseum

So far this year they have recovered 78...

Yang Ning: The Cyberspace Administration of China blocked...

Peru approves motion to declare Gustavo Petro persona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy