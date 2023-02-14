BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Valledupar Fútbol Club presented the 2023 season at a press conference that was attended by the president of the institution, Nicholas Baena, as well as members of the coaching staff and players.

In addition to the topic about the 2023 season, THE PYLON He consulted President Baena about the rumors and information about a possible arrival in the second semester by the Águilas Doradas club in Valledupar.

Águilas Doradas celebrates one of the goals in the 2-1 victory over Once Caldas. / Dimayor.

In this regard, Baena was emphatic and noted that “Dimayor’s statutes are very clear and any team that arrives in a new department or a city that already has a team must ask for permission.”

He further added that:I have not received any calls, Dimayor has not received any calls, there is no permission requested, for now that is not a reality, I do not know how it will develop later.

These statements are added to the statement issued by the Antioquia club in which they announced that the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau de Valledupar It will not be your new home for the South American Cup.

The painting of Antioquia recognized that “In recent days the possibility of the city of Valledupar arose, whose municipal and government authorities showed interest and complete disposition” to host the team, but to play the Copa Sudamericana. He did not confirm that they were interested in playing the League in this part of the country.