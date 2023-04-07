In record time, the technicians and operators of the Bogota Aqueduct and Sewer Company (EAAB) In the early hours of this Thursday, the tie-in of networks and installation of valves in the modernization works of the Tibitoc – Casablanca line, the main pipeline of the city, ended.

The engineering works, which conclude two days earlier than projected, make it possible to dismantle the scheme of water cuts programmed during Holy Week.

In this way, normality in the supply of the liquid will be restored during this Holy Thursday in the towns of Kennedy, Bosa, Fontibon and in some sectors of Engativá, Puente Aranda, Tunjuelito and Ciudad Bolívar, as well as in the municipalities of Funza, Madrid and Mosquera.